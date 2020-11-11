Which team is the best in the NFL? Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, someone else?

Every week in the NFL brings a new surprise.

The New Orleans Saints obliterated the red-hot Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Earlier on the same night, the Buffalo Bills dominated the Seattle Seahawks in a supreme performance, scoring 44 points in the process.

And who would have predicted the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-0) would make it to the halfway point of the season as the only undefeated team?

Best records in the NFL Team W L Percentage Pittsburgh Steelers 8 0 1.000 Kansas City Chiefs 8 1 0.889 Buffalo Bills 7 2 0.778 Baltimore Ravens 6 2 0.750 Green Bay Packers 6 2 0.750 New Orleans Saints 6 2 0.750 Seattle Seahawks 6 2 0.750 Tennessee Titans 6 2 0.750

With multiple teams showcasing their strengths at various points of the season so far, this week on NFL Overtime, Hannah Wilkes asked her guests: "Who is the best team in the NFL?"

New Orleans Saints (6-2)

Drew Brees and the Saints are getting healthy for the second half of the season

Good Morning Football's Kay Adams: "I think that losing Michael Thomas, not having Emmanuel Sanders at points, has forced guys who are more accessories, like Tre'Quan Smith, to step up.

"There's chemistry being built all across the field. They're the most consistent team to me in the NFC, the most complete, balanced team.

"There have been some questions about allowing big plays of course, which they've done all season, but we didn't see Tom Brady have any big plays on Sunday night!

"Five interceptions off of Brady in the two games they've swept them - Brady had never been swept before in his entire career by any quarterback in the regular season.

"I just feel like things are coming together for the Saints at the right time. Of course the playoffs for the Saints - a different story."

Tennessee Titans (6-2)

Derrick Henry will be a crucial factor in late-season success

Former Titans quarterback Vince Young: "Go Blue!

"When you're in the playoffs and trying to make that run for a championship, you have to look at defence and running game.

"When you have a guy like Derrick Henry running the ball, it's going to be tough for a lot of teams to stop that.

"Also, he takes time off the clock for the other offence, so they don't get the ball. And time of possession is another major factor in the playoffs.

"I really feel like the Titans - if they can continue getting that running game going - they can be back in the AFC Championship with a shot at the Super Bowl."

Kansas City Chiefs (8-1)

Rookie runner Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been an excellent addition for an already-explosive Chiefs attack

Britain's first female NFL coach (with the Buffalo Bills) Phoebe Schecter: "I won't say the Bills, though they're going to hate me for it. I'm going to go with the Chiefs on this one.

"Having Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, a coach that has been there and done that - he's so experienced.

"You see the way the guys are building their relationship on the field and off the field.

"Perhaps they're not as consistent as some of the other teams out there, but they always make it happen. You just can't give them an opportunity because they will definitely go out there and kick your butt."

What next for the top teams?

Are Ben Roethlisberger's Steelers getting enough credit for their 8-0 start?

As we know, a lot can change very quickly in the NFL. COVID-19 will continue to have its effects, injuries are bound to happen and much of a team's second-half success might simply come down to their schedule.

No one would be surprised to see the Chiefs run the table, but they face a tough task with road games against the Raiders (5-3), Buccaneers (6-3), Dolphins (5-3) and Saints (6-2) coming up soon.

But the Saints and Titans have mixed schedules, but none of the guests picked the 8-0 Steelers. They face the Bengals and Jaguars over the next two weeks and if they reach 10-0, will they get the respect they deserve?

As the playoffs approach, will the true Super Bowl contenders become more clear?

