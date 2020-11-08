Seattle Seahawks 34-44 Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen's four touchdown-day leads Bills to dominant win

0:38 Zack Moss powers through the Seattle Seahawks' defense to score and extend the Buffalo Bills' lead in the fourth quarter Zack Moss powers through the Seattle Seahawks' defense to score and extend the Buffalo Bills' lead in the fourth quarter

Josh Allen went 31 of 38 passing for 415 yards and three touchdowns as well as running in for a score as the Buffalo Bills moved to 7-2 on the year with a 44-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Russell Wilson kept the Seahawks alive as he finished 28 of 41 for 390 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions after being sacked five times and hit on 11 other occasions.

The damage was ultimately done in the first half as the Seahawks' 32nd ranked defense failed to show up, with Buffalo leading by as many as 17 points before offensive coordinator Brian Daboll adjusted well to increased pressure on Allen after the break.

Bills stats: Josh Allen, 31/38, 415 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing leader: Zack Moss, 9 carries, 18 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: Stefon Diggs, 9 catches, 118 yards

0:40 Isaiah McKenzie goes over to open the scoring for the Buffalo Bills Isaiah McKenzie goes over to open the scoring for the Buffalo Bills

The Bills got off to the perfect start when Allen fired a 25-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie on the opening drive of the game after a 60-yard kickoff return from Andre Roberts.

A porous Seahawks defense couldn't halt another Bills march shortly after as Allen dealt a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Kroft to ice an 85-yard drive.

Amid Seattle's bid to reduce the deficit Wilson was intercepted by Jordan Poyer in the end zone on fourth-and-one, before a 44-yard field goal from Tyler Bass pushed Buffalo's lead to 17-0.

0:44 Tyler Kroft finds a Josh Allen pass deep in the endzone for the Bills' second touchdown of the day. Tyler Kroft finds a Josh Allen pass deep in the endzone for the Bills' second touchdown of the day.

The Seahawks were finally on the board when Wilson sneaked in from one-yard out after a 25-yard pass interference penalty against Tre'Davious White while covering D.K. Metcalf on the sideline.

Allen was back in scoring range in no time, though, and took advantage with a four-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis as he felt rare pressure coming up the middle from safety Jamal Adams. The Bills followed up by holding Seattle to a 45-yard field goal from Jason Myers.

Seahawks stats: Russell Wilson, 28/41, 390 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing leader: DeeJay Dallas, 7 carries, 31 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: DK Metcalf, 7 catches, 108 yards, 1 TD

0:40 Russell Wilson goes over for his first rushing touchdown of the season Russell Wilson goes over for his first rushing touchdown of the season

Having forced a fumble from Wilson on Seattle's first drive of the second half, the Bills went further ahead with a 22-yard field goal from Bass after Allen had salvaged a second-and-27 situation with a 39-yard pass to Davis.

The Seahawks hit back through rookie running back DeeJay Dallas, who punched it in from four yards out after big first-down pickups from Metcalf and tight end Jacob Hollister.

After a 44-yard field goal from Myers, the Bills replied with a one-yard rushing score from Zack Moss following a perfectly-executed screen play call from Daboll that had unleashed John Brown for a 33-yard catch-and-run just shy of the goalline on third-and-16.

0:35 DeeJay Dallas cruises through the Bills' defense to score for the Seahawks. DeeJay Dallas cruises through the Bills' defense to score for the Seahawks.

Buffalo reestablished the dominance they had lost in the third quarter moments later as Allen ran in a three-yard touchdown to reward White's 30-yard interception return.

Wilson responded immediately with a 55-yard touchdown pass to an untouched David Moore, before A.J. Klein strip sacked the Seahawks quarterback as well as recovering the ball for the Bills' fourth takeaway.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Seahawks 0-7 Bills Josh Allen 25-yard TD pass to Isaiah McKenzie (extra point) Seahawks 0-14 Bills Josh Allen one-yard TD pass to Tyler Kroft (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Seahawks 0-17 Bills Tyler Bass 44-yard field goal Seahawks 7-17 Bills Russell Wilson one-yard rushing TD (extra point) Seahawks 7-24 Bills Josh Allen four-yard TD pass to Gabriel Davis (extra point) Seahawks 10-24 Bills Jason Myers 45-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Seahawks 10-27 Bills Tyler Bass 22-yard field goal Seahawks 17-27 Bills DeeJay Dallas four-yard rushing TD (extra point) Seahawks 20-27 Bills Jason Myers 44-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Seahawks 20-34 Bills Zack Moss one-yard rushing TD (extra point) Seahawks 20-41 Bills Josh Allen three-yard rushing TD (extra point) Seahawks 27-41 Bills Russell Wilson 55-yard TD pass to David Moore (extra point) Seahawks 27-44 Bills Tyler Bass 31-yard field goal Seahawks 34-44 Bills Russell Wilson seven-yard TD pass to DK Metcalf (extra point)

0:47 Wilson throws a rocket of a pass to David Moore for a 55-yard touchdown Wilson throws a rocket of a pass to David Moore for a 55-yard touchdown

There was still time for a 31-yard field goal from Bass followed by a seven-yard touchdown catch from Metcalf to make things interesting late on.

