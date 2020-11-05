NFL Predictions Week Nine: Vince Young takes on Rob Key and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey
Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young joins as part of Sky Sports' NFL coverage this week; watch Sunday night triple-header - Seahawks @ Bills, Dolphins @ Cardinals and Saints @ Buccaneers - live on Sky Sports NFL from 5pm
Last Updated: 05/11/20 5:34pm
Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young is the latest to put his NFL knowledge to the test as he makes his Week Nine predictions.
Young joins as part of Sky Sports' NFL coverage this week, and so he represents Team NFL in this week's Pick'Em clash against Sky Sports Cricket's Rob Key and British sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.
2020 Prediction Results
|Sky Sports NFL
|Sky Sports
|NFL UK
|Week One
|Rob Ryan 10
|Neville/Carragher 11
|Liam Plunkett 10
|Week Two
|Jeff Reinebold 15
|Warne/Hussain 10
|Anya Shrubsole 14
|Week Three
|Neil Reynolds 11
|Golf Vodcast crew 10
|Thomas Bjørn 7
|Week Four
|Shaun Gayle 8
|NBA Heat Check 7
|Samantha Quek 8
|Week Five
|Richard Graves 8
|Sky Rugby League 8
|Oli McBurnie 11
|Week Six
|Rob Ryan 9
|Sky Sports Boxing 8
|Aaron Cresswell 7
|Week Seven
|Brian Baldinger 10
|Caroline Barker 11
|Hannah Blundell 8
|Week Eight
|Jeff Reinebold 9
|Tamsin Greenway 6
|Darren Bent 8
|Total score
|80
|71
|73
Every week, Sky Sports' NFL experts take on representatives from the wider Sky Sports family (Key) and a guest from NFL UK (Aikines-Aryeetey) to give their NFL predictions for the week ahead.
Read on below to to see Young's, Key's and Aikines-Aryeetey's picks for Week Nine...
Week Nine Predictions
|Vince Young
|Rob Key
|Harry Aikines-Aryeety
|Packers @ 49ers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Seahawks @ Bills
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Dolphins @ Cardinals
|Dolphins
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Saints @ Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Patriots @ Jets
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Bears @ Titans, Sun, 6pm
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Giants @ Washington
|Giants
|Washington
|Washington
|Lions @ Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Lions
|Panthers @ Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Texans @ Jaguars
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Ravens @ Colts
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Broncos @ Falcons
|Falcons
|Broncos
|Falcons
|Raiders @ Chargers, Sun, 9.05pm
|Chargers
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Steelers @ Cowboys, Sun, 9.25pm
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Bold indicates live on Sky
Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers
Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am
YOUNG PICKS: Packers
"This is an easy one. Too many injuries, as well as Covid issues, for the 49ers to overcome - they look banged up - and I think they will find it difficult to really focus on football. Then, to go up against Aaron Rodgers and Devante Adams at the moments, that's tough!"
KEY PICKS: Packers
AIKINES-ARYEETY PICKS: Packers
Seattle Seahawks @ Buffalo Bills
Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm
YOUNG PICKS: Seahawks
"Russell Wilson is pretty much on fire this year. He is doing a great job leading this team, and boy does he have some talented receivers to throw the ball to in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett."
KEY PICKS: Seahawks
AIKINES-ARYEETY PICKS: Seahawks
Miami Dolphins @ Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm
YOUNG PICKS: Dolphins
"The Dolphins defence has been stepping up and playing really good. And I think Tua Tagovailoa will step up and play better than he did on his debut. Now that he's had even more reps at practice and game-time reps, you will notice him getting better and better each week."
KEY PICKS: Cardinals
AIKINES-ARYEETY PICKS: Cardinals
New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am
REINEBOLD PICKS: Buccaneers
"I'm going with the Bucs because of Tom Brady. He's the GOAT! The chemistry they have on offence is now so much better than the first time these two teams played in Week One.
"The receivers are getting on the same page as Tom, and their defence is also really good. Take nothing away from Drew Brees, but I just think Tampa Bay are getting better with every week."
KEY PICKS: Buccaneers
AIKINES-ARYEETY PICKS: Buccaneers
New England Patriots @ New York Jets
Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am
REINEBOLD PICKS: Patriots
"The Jets suck. I don't know if I should say that, but I just think Cam Newton will get the Patriots back going in the right direction this week."
KEY PICKS: Patriots
AIKINES-ARYEETY PICKS: Patriots
