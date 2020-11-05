NFL Predictions Week Nine: Vince Young takes on Rob Key and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

1:17 NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund gives her Week Nine NFL predictions NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund gives her Week Nine NFL predictions

Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young is the latest to put his NFL knowledge to the test as he makes his Week Nine predictions.

Young joins as part of Sky Sports' NFL coverage this week, and so he represents Team NFL in this week's Pick'Em clash against Sky Sports Cricket's Rob Key and British sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

Every week, Sky Sports' NFL experts take on representatives from the wider Sky Sports family (Key) and a guest from NFL UK (Aikines-Aryeetey) to give their NFL predictions for the week ahead.

Read on below to to see Young's, Key's and Aikines-Aryeetey's picks for Week Nine...

Week Nine Predictions Vince Young Rob Key Harry Aikines-Aryeety Packers @ 49ers Packers Packers Packers Seahawks @ Bills Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Dolphins @ Cardinals Dolphins Cardinals Cardinals Saints @ Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Patriots @ Jets Patriots Patriots Patriots Bears @ Titans, Sun, 6pm Titans Titans Titans Giants @ Washington Giants Washington Washington Lions @ Vikings Vikings Vikings Lions Panthers @ Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Texans @ Jaguars Texans Texans Texans Ravens @ Colts Ravens Ravens Ravens Broncos @ Falcons Falcons Broncos Falcons Raiders @ Chargers, Sun, 9.05pm Chargers Raiders Raiders Steelers @ Cowboys, Sun, 9.25pm Steelers Steelers Steelers Bold indicates live on Sky

Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am

YOUNG PICKS: Packers

"This is an easy one. Too many injuries, as well as Covid issues, for the 49ers to overcome - they look banged up - and I think they will find it difficult to really focus on football. Then, to go up against Aaron Rodgers and Devante Adams at the moments, that's tough!"

KEY PICKS: Packers

AIKINES-ARYEETY PICKS: Packers

Seattle Seahawks @ Buffalo Bills

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

YOUNG PICKS: Seahawks

"Russell Wilson is pretty much on fire this year. He is doing a great job leading this team, and boy does he have some talented receivers to throw the ball to in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett."

KEY PICKS: Seahawks

AIKINES-ARYEETY PICKS: Seahawks

Miami Dolphins @ Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

YOUNG PICKS: Dolphins

"The Dolphins defence has been stepping up and playing really good. And I think Tua Tagovailoa will step up and play better than he did on his debut. Now that he's had even more reps at practice and game-time reps, you will notice him getting better and better each week."

KEY PICKS: Cardinals

AIKINES-ARYEETY PICKS: Cardinals

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

REINEBOLD PICKS: Buccaneers

"I'm going with the Bucs because of Tom Brady. He's the GOAT! The chemistry they have on offence is now so much better than the first time these two teams played in Week One.

"The receivers are getting on the same page as Tom, and their defence is also really good. Take nothing away from Drew Brees, but I just think Tampa Bay are getting better with every week."

KEY PICKS: Buccaneers

AIKINES-ARYEETY PICKS: Buccaneers

New England Patriots @ New York Jets

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

REINEBOLD PICKS: Patriots

"The Jets suck. I don't know if I should say that, but I just think Cam Newton will get the Patriots back going in the right direction this week."

KEY PICKS: Patriots

AIKINES-ARYEETY PICKS: Patriots

