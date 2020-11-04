Coronavirus: San Francisco 49ers close facility after positive test

The San Francisco 49ers closed their facility after a positive coronavirus test

The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility following a positive test for coronavirus, but are still scheduled to play Green Bay on Thursday night.

The team said a player tested positive on Wednesday and immediately went into self-quarantine after getting the diagnosis.

"Our organisation has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high-risk individuals," the team said in a statement.

"All team functions will be conducted virtually today. The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organisation's highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction."

The 49ers are scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers at the Levi's Stadium

A person familiar with the plans says the Thursday night game is still set to be played as scheduled, with the Packers scheduled to leave Green Bay on Wednesday afternoon. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hasn't made any announcement.

However, the NFL Network have reported that it's possible the game will be moved to Sunday or Monday.

This is the first positive coronavirus test for the 49ers since the start of the regular season. They had three players on the COVID-19 list in the pre-season, with receiver Richie James Jr., running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and linebacker Fred Warner all spending time on the list.

The Packers are dealing with their own issues with coronavirus after running back AJ Dillon tested positive on Monday. Running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday as "high-risk" contacts to Dillon.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!