George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo injuries 'devastating' for San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle were both lost to injury for the 49ers on Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers suffered another couple of devastating losses on Sunday in a season in which the defending NFC champions have been ravaged by injuries.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who missed playing time earlier in the season, suffered a new high-ankle sprain which is expected to keep him out for another four-six weeks.

Star tight end George Kittle also went down injured in the 37-27 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and it has since been revealed he has a small fracture in his foot that ESPN reported will see him miss at least eight weeks - likely ending his season.

As for Garoppolo, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported while Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said surgery is a possibility for the QB, that is not currently the plan following multiple medial opinions.

Running back Tevin Coleman also aggravated a knee injury against Seattle, and now joins the likes of Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert, Nick Bosa, [Dee] Ford, Richard Sherman, as well as Garoppolo, Kittle and others on the sidelines.

Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt described Kittle's injury, in particular, as "devastating" and says head coach Kyle Shanahan will have to be "Einstein" in order for the team to make the playoffs.

"No disrespect to Garoppolo, I think the Kittle one is more damaging than Garoppolo," said Brandt. "And I say that out of respect to Kittle.

"I think sometimes we try to be apologist for teams and say 'they're banged up', and then there's a little bit of an eye roll because that's just the price of playing football. But nobody is banged up like these guys; the Kittle injury is devastating.

"All over the field, there are household-name guys, Super Bowl champs, guys who are first-team All Pro; I don't think I've ever seen anything like it this early in the season.

"Kyle Shanahan is a hell of a coach, but he'd better be Einstein if they're going to make it to the playoffs."

'Kittle loss is a heart-breaker'

GMF's Peter Schrager echoed Brandt's thoughts on Kittle, adding: "I'd argue that Kittle is the most valuable player in this entire league that doesn't play quarterback.

"Kittle is so important to that team because, when the offence goes, he is not only a receiver, he is also a blocker and sets the tone.

"The Kittle loss is a heart-breaker and I think this might be it for the 49ers.

"I'm the biggest believer in Kyle Shanahan, in what that locker room has in as far as unity, but to lose Kittle - again, not to insult Garoppolo - when he is not on the field, they are not the same team."

