Andy Dalton: Dallas Cowboys quarterback to be placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton is going from one protocol to another

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be without quarterback Andy Dalton this weekend as he is set to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to reports.

Dalton, who missed last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering a concussion during the Cowboys' October 25 loss against the Washington Football Team, is going from one protocol to another.

The quarterback will be placed on reserve/COVID-19 this week, sidelining him for a second consecutive game, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Ben DiNucci is expected to get his second start this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dallas is 2-6 and riding a three-game losing streak.

Dalton, 33, was expected to start against the Steelers, having reportedly cleared the concussion protocol.

The Dallas Morning News reports Dalton was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Dalton came in for the injured Dak Prescott in the Cowboys' October 11 game against the New York Giants after Prescott went down with a gruesome, season-ending ankle injury. Dalton has played one full game in Prescott's absence, a 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on October 19.

Dalton is 52-for-85 passing for 452 yards with a touchdown against three interceptions this season. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection in his nine years as the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals.

DiNucci finished 21-for-40 for 180 yards in the 23-9 loss to the Eagles, and was sacked four times.