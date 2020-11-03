Andy Dalton: Dallas Cowboys quarterback to be placed on reserve/COVID-19 list
Andy Dalton, who missed the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering a concussion during the October 25 defeat against the Washington Football Team, is reportedly experiencing coronavirus symptoms, according to reports from The Dallas Morning News
Last Updated: 03/11/20 8:16pm
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be without quarterback Andy Dalton this weekend as he is set to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to reports.
Dalton, who missed last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering a concussion during the Cowboys' October 25 loss against the Washington Football Team, is going from one protocol to another.
The quarterback will be placed on reserve/COVID-19 this week, sidelining him for a second consecutive game, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
Ben DiNucci is expected to get his second start this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dallas is 2-6 and riding a three-game losing streak.
Dalton, 33, was expected to start against the Steelers, having reportedly cleared the concussion protocol.
The Dallas Morning News reports Dalton was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Dalton came in for the injured Dak Prescott in the Cowboys' October 11 game against the New York Giants after Prescott went down with a gruesome, season-ending ankle injury. Dalton has played one full game in Prescott's absence, a 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on October 19.
Dalton is 52-for-85 passing for 452 yards with a touchdown against three interceptions this season. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection in his nine years as the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals.
DiNucci finished 21-for-40 for 180 yards in the 23-9 loss to the Eagles, and was sacked four times.