DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray connect on Hail Mary game-winning TD: Buffalo Bills 30-32 Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a stunning 43-yard Hail Mary pass from Kyler Murray for a touchdown with two seconds left as the Arizona Cardinals triumphed 32-30 over the Buffalo Bills in a thrilling finish.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had just thrown a 21-yard scoring strike of his own to Stefon Diggs with 34 seconds remaining to put Buffalo up 30-26, only for Murray to unleash a beauty of a deep ball three plays later and for Hopkins to come down with the catch under triple coverage.

Cardinals stats: Kyler Murray, 22/32, 245 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Kenyan Drake, 16 carries, 100 yards

Receiving leader: DeAndre Hopkins, seven catches, 127 yards, 1 TD

Murray threw for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 61 yards and two third-quarter scores which kick-started the Cardinals comeback after they'd trailed 16-9 at half-time and then 23-9 early in the third.

In doing so, Murray became just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to score a rushing touchdown in five consecutive games.

Allen had 284 passing yards for the Bills, with two touchdowns with two interceptions. He also led his team with 38 rushing yards on seven carries and caught a touchdown pass off Isaiah McKenzie that gave Buffalo a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

Bills stats: Josh Allen, 32/49, 284 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing leader: Josh Allen, seven carries, 38 yards

Receiving leader: Cole Beasley, 11 catches, 109 yards, 1 TD

That was the biggest thing of note from a fairly cagey first half in which these two explosive offences and quarterbacks took time to settle; there were a total of six field goals in the first half, with Bills kicker Tyler Bass successful three times from more than 50 yards.

Kenyon Drake had an impressive afternoon for Arizona, racking up 100 rushing yards on 16 carries, but a fumble early in the third quarter allowed the Bills to build on their seven-point halftime advantage as Allen found Cole Beasley for a 22-yard TD to see Buffalo up 23-9. Beasley caught 11 passes for 109 yards and that score.

The Cardinals pulled back to within six on their next possession when Murray found the endzone from down near the goal line. Following a further Zane Gonzalez field goal, and a Patrick Peterson interception of Allen, Murray scored again on a 15-yard scamper to see his team into the lead.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Bills 0-3 Cardinals Zane Gonzalez 23-yard field goal Bills 7-3 Cardinals Isaiah McKenzie 12-yard TD pass to Josh Allen (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Bills 10-3 Cardinals Tyler Bass 54-yard field goal Bills 10-6 Cardinals Zane Gonzalez 42-yard field goal Bills 13-6 Cardinals Tyler Bass 55-yard field goal Bills 13-9 Cardinals Zane Gonzalez 21-yard field goal Bills 16-9 Cardinals Tyler Bass 58-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Bills 23-9 Cardinals Josh Allen 22-yard TD pass to Cole Beasley (extra point) Bills 23-16 Cardinals Kyler Murray one-yard TD run (extra point) Bills 23-19 Cardinals Zane Gonzalez 42-yard field goal Bills 23-26 Cardinals Kyler Murray 15-yard TD run (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Bills 30-26 Cardinals Josh Allen 22-yard TD pass to Stefon Diggs (extra point) Bills 30-32 Cardinals Kyler Murray 43-yard TD pass to DeAndre Hopkins

Both offences misfired for most of the fourth quarter - the two QBs throwing interceptions - but then Allen engineered a 12-play, 78-yard drive in the final minutes, one which culminated with his 21-yard TD toss to Diggs, who had 10 catches for 93 yards on the night.

But, with 34 seconds left on the clock, Murray got into position for a late Hail Mary shot to the endzone, and Hopkins - who finished 127 receiving yards - went up and grabbed his seventh and most important catch of the night to win the game.

