NFL Predictions Week 11: Darts legend John Part goes up against Super Bowl XX winner Shaun Gayle
Watch Cardinals @ Seahawks to kick-off Week 11 in the NFL, live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.20am, Friday; Sunday night triple-header - Titans @ Ravens, Packers @ Colts and Rams @ Buccaneers - live on Sky Sports NFL from 5pm
Last Updated: 19/11/20 6:03pm
Week 11 of NFL Predictions and it's time for some darts legends to have a crack and challenge former Chicago Bears safety, and Super Bowl XX winner, Shaun Gayle.
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have already flown the flag for Sky Sports Football, while we've had Shane Warne, Nasser Hussain and Rob Key all have a crack from cricket, as well as greats of golf, boxing and netball have a go.
2020 Prediction Results
|Sky Sports NFL
|Sky Sports
|NFL UK
|Week One
|Rob Ryan 10
|Neville/Carragher 11
|Liam Plunkett 10
|Week Two
|Jeff Reinebold 15
|Warne/Hussain 10
|Anya Shrubsole 14
|Week Three
|Neil Reynolds 11
|Golf Vodcast crew 10
|Thomas Bjørn 7
|Week Four
|Shaun Gayle 8
|NBA Heat Check 7
|Samantha Quek 8
|Week Five
|Richard Graves 8
|Sky Rugby League 8
|Oli McBurnie 11
|Week Six
|Rob Ryan 9
|Sky Sports Boxing 8
|Aaron Cresswell 7
|Week Seven
|Brian Baldinger 10
|Caroline Barker 11
|Hannah Blundell 8
|Week Eight
|Jeff Reinebold 9
|Tamsin Greenway 6
|Darren Bent 8
|Week Nine
|Vince Young 11
|Rob Key 9
|Harry Aikines-Aryeetey 9
|Week 10
|Neil Reynolds 9
|Phoebe Schecter 9
|Asmir Begović 7
|Total score
|100
|89
|89
Each week, Sky Sports' NFL experts will take on representatives from the wider Sky Sports family and a guest from NFL UK, and, with the Grand Slam of Darts live on Sky Sports Arena this week, it's a tungsten tussle in store for Week 11.
Three-time World Champion John Part and commentator Stuart Pyke - big New York Jets and Miami Dolphins fans, respectively - team up for Sky Sports Darts and go up against pro, and Pittsburgh Steelers supporter, Paul Nicholson for NFL UK, with both hoping to beat Gayle and eat into Team NFL's lead at the top of the table.
Read on below to to see their picks for Week 11...
Week 11 Predictions
|Shaun Gayle
|Part/Pyke
|Paul Nicholson
|Cardinals @ Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Titans @ Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Packers @ Colts
|Colts
|Packers
|Colts
|Chiefs @ Raiders
|Raiders
|Chiefs
|Raiders
|Rams @ Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Eagles @ Browns, Sun, 6pm
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Browns
|Bengals @ Washington
|Washington
|Bengals
|Washington
|Falcons @ Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Falcons
|Steelers @ Jaguars
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Patriots @ Texans
|Patriots
|Texans
|Patriots
|Lions @ Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Lions
|Jets @ Chargers, Sun, 9.05pm
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Dolphins @ Broncos
|Broncos
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Cowboys @ Vikings, Sun, 9.25pm
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Bold indicates live on Sky
Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks
Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am
GAYLE PICK: Seahawks
"I'm going with the Seahawks, and the reason is Russell Wilson. I think he will rise to the occasion - he has a habit of showing up in the big games.
"People may look at his last couple of games and say we're not sure if we should crown him league MVP just yet, but games like this will give Wilson a chance to remind everybody why he was the front-runner in the first place.
"Seattle are having their problems on defence, but when they're clicking on offence, it takes a lot of pressure off that struggling D and they're hard to stop."
PART/PYKE PICK: Cardinals
Pyke: "The big game of the week. The Cardinals are coming in off the back of that play of the season last week, the DeAndre Hopkins 'Hail Mary' touchdown... the Seahawks are faltering and so I reckon the Cards back it up with a big win."
Part: "I have a feeling you're right there. Seattle are struggling far too much on defence and the Cardinals have the momentum off the back of the win over a bright, young Bills team."
NICHOLSON PICK: Cardinals
Tennessee Titans @ Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm
GAYLE PICK: Ravens
"I'm taking the Ravens. I like the Titans and their old-school approach on offence, in particular, but when you look at both defences side by side, you have to give the clear edge to Baltimore.
"They've played better in the past, but when that Ravens defence is firing, they make things happen - including turnovers."
PART/PYKE PICK: Ravens
Pyke: "Big game for the Titans and the Ravens; Baltimore with that defeat to the Patriots, while the Titans, having been 5-0, have lost three of their last four."
Part: "Who is hurting more? I'm backing the Ravens to bounce back and show their class against the Titans."
NICHOLSON PICK: Ravens
Green Bay Packers @ Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.05pm
GAYLE PICK: Colts
"I can't break the habit of a lifetime and back Green Bay. I'm going with the Colts, but also because they have been playing some fantastic defence and I like them to make a statement this weekend.
"The Packers are talented, but they are still too reliant on two or three players on offence. That is too predictable and plays into defences hands; it's only because Aaron Rodgers is such a great quarterback that it doesn't really matter."
PART/PYKE PICK: Packers
Part: "They've surprised a lot of people, the Colts. but Rodgers has my vote in this one all the way."
NICHOLSON PICK: Colts
Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am
GAYLE PICK: Raiders
"I'm going with the Raiders in an upset. They're the type of team that gets up for big games!
"They have some play-makers, they beat the Chiefs earlier in the season and this is one of those divisional rivalry games that will be hard-hitting and I just have my questions as to whether Kansas City can go to 9-1 on the season with a win here,"
PART/PYKE PICK: Chiefs
Pyke: "The Raiders, of course, the only team to beat the Chiefs this year. But, even though the Raiders are at home in Vegas, I'm taking the Chiefs to get some revenge in that one."
NICHOLSON PICK: Raiders
Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am
GAYLE PICK: Buccaneers
"I think the Buccaneers had that wake-up call through the beating they suffered at the hands of the Saints. That didn't just wake the players up, it also woke the coaching staff up.
"People forget Tom Brady is still learning this offence; week by week they're building and going to get better and better, so I give them the edge in this one.
"The Rams defence is strong but this is a different type of juggernaut they're going to face - look at all the receivers Tampa Bay have, and they have Rob Gronkowski!"
PART/PYKE PICK: Buccaneers
Pyke: "The Bucs probably have their best-ever offence in franchise history currently. Can they keep it going against the Rams?"
Part: "Brady is the best quarterback in NFL history and yes, I'm backing them to win in the Monday night spotlight."
NICHOLSON PICK: Buccaneers
