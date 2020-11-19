NFL Predictions Week 11: Darts legend John Part goes up against Super Bowl XX winner Shaun Gayle

NFL Predictions Week 11

Week 11 of NFL Predictions and it's time for some darts legends to have a crack and challenge former Chicago Bears safety, and Super Bowl XX winner, Shaun Gayle.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have already flown the flag for Sky Sports Football, while we've had Shane Warne, Nasser Hussain and Rob Key all have a crack from cricket, as well as greats of golf, boxing and netball have a go.

2020 Prediction Results Sky Sports NFL Sky Sports NFL UK Week One Rob Ryan 10 Neville/Carragher 11 Liam Plunkett 10 Week Two Jeff Reinebold 15 Warne/Hussain 10 Anya Shrubsole 14 Week Three Neil Reynolds 11 Golf Vodcast crew 10 Thomas Bjørn 7 Week Four Shaun Gayle 8 NBA Heat Check 7 Samantha Quek 8 Week Five Richard Graves 8 Sky Rugby League 8 Oli McBurnie 11 Week Six Rob Ryan 9 Sky Sports Boxing 8 Aaron Cresswell 7 Week Seven Brian Baldinger 10 Caroline Barker 11 Hannah Blundell 8 Week Eight Jeff Reinebold 9 Tamsin Greenway 6 Darren Bent 8 Week Nine Vince Young 11 Rob Key 9 Harry Aikines-Aryeetey 9 Week 10 Neil Reynolds 9 Phoebe Schecter 9 Asmir Begović 7 Total score 100 89 89

Each week, Sky Sports' NFL experts will take on representatives from the wider Sky Sports family and a guest from NFL UK, and, with the Grand Slam of Darts live on Sky Sports Arena this week, it's a tungsten tussle in store for Week 11.

Three-time World Champion John Part and commentator Stuart Pyke - big New York Jets and Miami Dolphins fans, respectively - team up for Sky Sports Darts and go up against pro, and Pittsburgh Steelers supporter, Paul Nicholson for NFL UK, with both hoping to beat Gayle and eat into Team NFL's lead at the top of the table.

Read on below to to see their picks for Week 11...

Week 11 Predictions Shaun Gayle Part/Pyke Paul Nicholson Cardinals @ Seahawks Seahawks Cardinals Cardinals Titans @ Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Packers @ Colts Colts Packers Colts Chiefs @ Raiders Raiders Chiefs Raiders Rams @ Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Eagles @ Browns, Sun, 6pm Eagles Eagles Browns Bengals @ Washington Washington Bengals Washington Falcons @ Saints Saints Saints Falcons Steelers @ Jaguars Steelers Steelers Steelers Patriots @ Texans Patriots Texans Patriots Lions @ Panthers Panthers Panthers Lions Jets @ Chargers, Sun, 9.05pm Chargers Chargers Chargers Dolphins @ Broncos Broncos Dolphins Dolphins Cowboys @ Vikings, Sun, 9.25pm Vikings Vikings Vikings Bold indicates live on Sky

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am

1:28 Watch as Kyler Murray's Hail Mary pass finds DeAndre Hopkins in the endzone as the Cardinals win it at the death Watch as Kyler Murray's Hail Mary pass finds DeAndre Hopkins in the endzone as the Cardinals win it at the death

GAYLE PICK: Seahawks

"I'm going with the Seahawks, and the reason is Russell Wilson. I think he will rise to the occasion - he has a habit of showing up in the big games.

"People may look at his last couple of games and say we're not sure if we should crown him league MVP just yet, but games like this will give Wilson a chance to remind everybody why he was the front-runner in the first place.

"Seattle are having their problems on defence, but when they're clicking on offence, it takes a lot of pressure off that struggling D and they're hard to stop."

0:37 Watch Neil Reynolds, Vince Young and Shaun Gayle's reaction to Kyler Murray's sensational Hail Mary touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins Watch Neil Reynolds, Vince Young and Shaun Gayle's reaction to Kyler Murray's sensational Hail Mary touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins

PART/PYKE PICK: Cardinals

Pyke: "The big game of the week. The Cardinals are coming in off the back of that play of the season last week, the DeAndre Hopkins 'Hail Mary' touchdown... the Seahawks are faltering and so I reckon the Cards back it up with a big win."

Part: "I have a feeling you're right there. Seattle are struggling far too much on defence and the Cardinals have the momentum off the back of the win over a bright, young Bills team."

NICHOLSON PICK: Cardinals

Tennessee Titans @ Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

Can Lamar Jackson and the Ravens bounce back at home against the Titans in Week 11?

GAYLE PICK: Ravens

"I'm taking the Ravens. I like the Titans and their old-school approach on offence, in particular, but when you look at both defences side by side, you have to give the clear edge to Baltimore.

"They've played better in the past, but when that Ravens defence is firing, they make things happen - including turnovers."

PART/PYKE PICK: Ravens

Pyke: "Big game for the Titans and the Ravens; Baltimore with that defeat to the Patriots, while the Titans, having been 5-0, have lost three of their last four."

Part: "Who is hurting more? I'm backing the Ravens to bounce back and show their class against the Titans."

NICHOLSON PICK: Ravens

Green Bay Packers @ Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.05pm

Aaron Rodgers has led the Packers to a 7-2 record to start the season

GAYLE PICK: Colts

"I can't break the habit of a lifetime and back Green Bay. I'm going with the Colts, but also because they have been playing some fantastic defence and I like them to make a statement this weekend.

"The Packers are talented, but they are still too reliant on two or three players on offence. That is too predictable and plays into defences hands; it's only because Aaron Rodgers is such a great quarterback that it doesn't really matter."

PART/PYKE PICK: Packers

Part: "They've surprised a lot of people, the Colts. but Rodgers has my vote in this one all the way."

NICHOLSON PICK: Colts

Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

1:08 Jeff Heath picked off Patrick Mahomes and carried the ball inside the five-yard line to setup a Josh Jacobs touchdown as the Raiders beat the Chiefs in their last meeting Jeff Heath picked off Patrick Mahomes and carried the ball inside the five-yard line to setup a Josh Jacobs touchdown as the Raiders beat the Chiefs in their last meeting

GAYLE PICK: Raiders

"I'm going with the Raiders in an upset. They're the type of team that gets up for big games!

"They have some play-makers, they beat the Chiefs earlier in the season and this is one of those divisional rivalry games that will be hard-hitting and I just have my questions as to whether Kansas City can go to 9-1 on the season with a win here,"

PART/PYKE PICK: Chiefs

Pyke: "The Raiders, of course, the only team to beat the Chiefs this year. But, even though the Raiders are at home in Vegas, I'm taking the Chiefs to get some revenge in that one."

NICHOLSON PICK: Raiders

Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

6:26 Highlights of the Week 10 matchup between the Buccaneers and the Panthers Highlights of the Week 10 matchup between the Buccaneers and the Panthers

GAYLE PICK: Buccaneers

"I think the Buccaneers had that wake-up call through the beating they suffered at the hands of the Saints. That didn't just wake the players up, it also woke the coaching staff up.

"People forget Tom Brady is still learning this offence; week by week they're building and going to get better and better, so I give them the edge in this one.

"The Rams defence is strong but this is a different type of juggernaut they're going to face - look at all the receivers Tampa Bay have, and they have Rob Gronkowski!"

PART/PYKE PICK: Buccaneers

Pyke: "The Bucs probably have their best-ever offence in franchise history currently. Can they keep it going against the Rams?"

Part: "Brady is the best quarterback in NFL history and yes, I'm backing them to win in the Monday night spotlight."

NICHOLSON PICK: Buccaneers

