Coronavirus: Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team report Covid-19 cases

The Los Angeles Rams had an as yet unidentified player test positive for coronavirus on Tuesday night

The Washington Football team have reported their first Covid-19 case in the organisation, as they and the Los Angeles Rams join a number of teams to report positive tests this week.

The New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders have put players on the COVID-19 list, while the NFL have said there were 17 new confirmed positives among players and 35 among other personnel during testing from November 8 to 14.

That brought the league's total to 95 players and 175 other personnel since August 1, not counting the new cases this week.

The Rams will hold their team meetings from home Wednesday after an unidentified player tested positive on Tuesday night. The player is self-quarantining, and the Rams say they are entering intensive protocol.

The team was scheduled only for a light walkthrough practice Wednesday with an extra-long week of preparation for their game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Washington's positive test result was the team's first since July. A person with direct knowledge of the situation said the player who tested positive did not travel with Washington for its game at Detroit last weekend. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not release specific details about the positive case.

Washington, which is set to host Cincinnati on Sunday, was one of the few teams that hadn't had a positive and is now in the NFL's intensive protocols. Meetings will be conducted virtually this week, and the practice facility will only be open to staff with limited access for players.

After the Giants announced an unidentified player tested positive, the team's kicker Graham Gano landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Washington also placed injured defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis on the list after announcing a positive test.

The other players put on the list Tuesday were Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner.

Gano is the second Giants player in three weeks to go on the COVID-19 list after guard Will Hernandez on October 29, who was activated November 10 and played on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants, who have a bye this week, said two staff members were told to remain home after coming into contact with the player who tested positive.

Treadwell is the second Atlanta player on the COVID-19 list, joining defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., who was put on it last week. Treadwell has spent the past 10 weeks on the practice squad.

The Raiders put Ferrell and Joyner on the list Tuesday, joining linebacker Cory Littleton, who tested positive last week, and right tackle Trent Brown, who tested positive last month. Brown was taken off the list briefly before going back on it when symptoms returned.

In other news, Washington announced on Monday that no fans will be allowed for the Bengals game after hosting 3,000 on November 8 against the Giants. The Baltimore Ravens have also taken the step of barring fans for their next game as cases spike around the U.S.