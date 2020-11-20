Denver Broncos: Mile High stadium to close to fans after Miami Dolphins game

Around 5,700 Broncos fans are expected at Mile High stadium on Sunday for their game against the Miami Dolphins

The Denver Broncos have confirmed Sunday's home fixture against the Miami Dolphins will be the final game in front of fans at their Mile High stadium this season.

Games at Mile High had been played in front of a limited capacity but, amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the Broncos have followed the Baltimore Ravens who also announced no fans would be allowed to attend future home games earlier this week.

Coronavirus cases in the USA have risen sharply over the last few weeks and many states, including Colorado, have introduced limits of household gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving on November 26.

Baltimore Ravens will not host fans at Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium because of the worsening COVID-19 situation in Maryland

Around 5,700 supporters are expected to attend this weekend. The Broncos' decision follows consultation with state officials in Colorado and public health experts.

In a statement, the Broncos said: "Although we are confident in our strong safety protocols and have no evidence of COVID-19 transmission traced to our home games, the increase in cases and hospitalisations locally requires us to adjust our future plans.

"Taking this precaution is consistent with the recent guidelines issued by local officials to limit gatherings with the holiday season approaching.

"Working in close partnership with the state, the Broncos are fully committed to keeping our community and team safe while doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We are grateful for the support and flexibility of our fans during such a challenging year. It was important to us that fans have one final opportunity to attend a game on Sunday, especially with much of their planning already underway."