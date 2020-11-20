Coronavirus: Myles Garrett to miss Philadelphia Eagles game after positive test

Myles Garrett has been ruled out of the Browns' game against the Eagles on Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus

Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, is currently leading the NFL in sacks with 9.5 through the first 10 weeks. He has also forced four fumbles and is one of the biggest reasons the Browns (6-3) are in the playoff hunt.

He was placed on the COVID-19 list on Friday by the Browns, who had isolated him at home the previous two days because he was showing symptoms.

"This morning the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "Contact tracing has been conducted and the individual has self-isolated. He has not been in the facility all week and zero high-risk contacts have been identified."

The Browns remain scheduled to practice on Friday.

On Thursday, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said he expected Garrett to return on Friday, However, when Garrett tested positive, the team followed league-mandated protocols and ruled him out of Sunday's game.

Garrett could also be in jeopardy of missing the Week 12 meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars because he must be away from the team for at least 10 days and receive medical clearance before returning.

The Browns had already been dealing with positive tests from right tackle Jack Conklin, kicker Cody Parkey and full back Andy Janovich this week, while offensive lineman Chris Hubbard was placed on the COVID-19 list last week.

Corey Clement is one of five Eagles players to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list

Cleveland's opponents on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5-1), are also dealing with numerous coronavirus cases, placing five players on the COVID-19 list.

Wide receivers J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower, running back Corey Clement and defensive end Vinny Curry have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Receiver Deontay Burnett on the Practice Squad COVID-19 list.

