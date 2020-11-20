Philadelphia Eagles place five players on COVID-19 list after positive test

The Philadelphia Eagles play the Cleveland Browns in Week 11

The Philadelphia Eagles have placed five players on the COVID-19 list ahead of Week 11's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Upon learning Thursday morning that a player had tested positive for COVID-19, the Eagles placed wide receivers J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower, running back Corey Clement and defensive end Vinny Curry on the reserve/Covid-19 list and wide receiver Deontay Burnett on the Practice Squad COVID-19 list.

"The individual close contacts who were identified through contact tracing are in self-isolation," the team said in a statement. "We are following NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols and remain in communication with the league on this matter."

The NFL recently instituted a league-wide intensive COVID-19 program, which goes into effect Saturday.

Hightower was a close contact yet was not deemed high-risk, while Curry and Clement were also close contacts but unrelated to Arcega-Whiteside.

Arcega-Whiteside was a healthy scratch in Week 10's loss to the Giants amid the return of Alshon Jeffery﻿. The former second-round pick has earned two receptions for 45 yards on five targets in seven games played this year.

Hightower has played 277 total snaps in 2020, including two snaps in Week 10. He started four games from Weeks 3-6 when the Eagles' receiving corps was banged up. Hightower has earned 166 yards on nine catches this season.

Burnett has played in just two games this season, in Weeks 3 and 4, catching three passes for 19 yards.

