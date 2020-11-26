DeForest Buckner: Indianapolis Colts place defensive lineman on COVID-19 list

DeForest Buckner has been placed on the Covid-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive lineman DeForest Buckner on the reserve/Covid-19 list on Wednesday.

His designation is for players "who have either tested positive for Covid-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person or persons," according to the team's website.

Teams are unable to disclose whether a player is in quarantine or received a positive test, but it is unlikely the Pro Bowler will be able to play when the Colts (7-3) face their division rival Tennessee Titans (7-3) in a huge AFC South clash on Sunday.

After his offseason trade from San Francisco, Buckner has impressed for the Colts' second-ranked defense.

The team ranks third against the run - allowing just 89.2 yards per game on the ground - and Buckner will be a huge miss when Indianapolis come up against current NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry and Tennessee's fifth-ranked rushing offense.

When these two teams faced each other in Week 10, the Colts fought back from behind to score 24 straight points and come out on top 34-17.

They have won four of their last five, and will hope Buckner's absence doesn't stop them from taking over sole first place in the South.

