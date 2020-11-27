Matt Patricia: Detroit Lions head coach discusses his future after Thanksgiving defeat

Matt Patricia

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia insists he isn't thinking about his job security amid mounting pressure following his side's defeat to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving.

Thursday's 41-25 loss to the Texans was the fourth in their last five games, with the Lions currently sitting 4-7 and bottom of the NFC North.

Patricia was naturally questioned on his future with the organisation after the game, having entered the year with high expectations to meet after finishing with losing records in each of his first two seasons at the helm.

"My focus every day is on the guys in that locker room and working as hard as I can to help those guys be successful," said Patricia.

"It's really not outside of that, I don't think outside of that, I don't worry outside of that other than just trying to do the best job I can every day to help everybody be successful and try to get our team going. Other than that, we play pretty short-term and focused on the task at hand.

"I focus one day at a time. That doesn't change."

5:49 Highlights as the Houston Texans dominated the Detroit Lions on NFL Thanksgiving at Ford Field. Highlights as the Houston Texans dominated the Detroit Lions on NFL Thanksgiving at Ford Field.

Patricia arrived with a glowing reputation as a defensive mastermind after being plucked from Bill Belichick's New England Patriots coaching staff in 2018.

He has since failed to fulfil that reputation, with the Lions currently ranked 27th on total defense having also been 31st overall in 2019.

Speaking in June, owner Sheila Ford Hamp stated that the objective heading into this season was "major improvement", following on from December when mother, and team owner at the time, Martha Ford alluded to expectations of the Lions being a playoff contender in 2020.

While their postseason aspirations look bleak, so do Patricia's chances of returning in 2021.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!