Tennessee Titans 45-26 Indianapolis Colts: Derrick Henry unstoppable in three touchdown game

Derrick Henry surpassed 5,000 career rushing yards as he ran for 178 and three touchdowns off 27 carries to lead the Tennessee Titans to a 45-26 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Henry had 140 for three scores off 17 carries in the first half alone against the Colts' third-ranked rushing defense, which was missing defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry and linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Ryan Tannehill was an efficient 13-of-22 for 221 yards and one touchdown, with the Titans pulling away after an even start that saw the teams level at 14 apiece in the second quarter.

Philip Rivers finished with 295 yards passing for two scores and an interception, while Nyheim Hines was limited to just 29 rushing yards off 10 carries in the absence of rookie running back Jonathan Taylor.

Titans stats: Ryan Tannehill, 13/22, 221 yards, 1 TD

Rushing leader: Derrick Henry, 27 carries, 178 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving leader: AJ Brown, 4 catches, 98 yards, 1 TDs

Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith set the tone for a Henry clinic early on with five runs from last season's leading rusher in a 10-play, 75-yard drive ending in him running it in from 12 yards off a swing pass from Tannehill.

Rivers rounded off a 12-play, 75-yard drive with an 11-yard dagger into the safe hands of Trey Burton in reply after Jacoby Brissett had come in to convert on fourth-and-one earlier in the series.

AJ Brown ripped through the Colts' secondary for a 69-yard catch-and-run to the house to restore the Titans' lead, before Brissett returned in the short-yardage package to power over after a pass interference call against Kevin Byard had set Indianapolis up on the one-yard line.

Colts stats: Philip Rivers, 24/42, 295 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Nyheim Hines, 10 carries, 29 yards

Receiving leader: TY Hilton, 4 catches, 81 yards, 1 TDs

Henry punished a Rock Ya-Sin penalty when he darted right for a one-yard touchdown, before slaloming through again for an 11-yard score to bolster Tennessee's advantage.

Tannehill then sold a beautiful fake to his partner to run it in himself in the final 30 seconds of the half having connected with Corey Davis for 37-yards on the set-up play.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Titans 7-0 Colts Derrick Henry 12-yard rushing TD (extra point) Titans 7-7 Colts Trey Burton 11-yard TD pass from Philip Rivers (extra point) Titans 14-7 Colts A.J. Brown 69-yard TD pass from Ryan Tannehill (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Titans 14-14 Colts Jacoby Brissett one-yard rushing TD (extra point) Titans 21-14 Colts Derrick Henry one-yard rushing TD (extra point) Titans 28-14 Colts Derrick Henry 11-yard rushing TD (extra point) Titans 35-14 Colts Ryan Tannehill one-yard rushing TD (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Titans 38-14 Colts Stephen Gostowski 49-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Titans 38-20 Colts Jacoby Brissett one-yard rushing TD Titans 38-26 Colts T.Y. Hilton five-yard TD pass from Philip Rivers Titans 45-26 Colts A.J. Brown 42-yard kickoff return (extra point)

Having squandered an easy pick six opportunity in the second quarter, Titans cornerback Breon Borders was well-positioned to haul in a Rivers overthrow in the direction of Zach Pascal. That resulted in a 49-yard field goal from Stephen Gostowski following four straight drives ending in punts to begin the second half.

Brissett was again tasked with bundling over for a one-yard score after TY Hilton's 50-yard catapulted the Colts just shy of the goal line, only for Hines to be stuffed on the two-point conversion attempt.

After surviving an interception call on a simultaneous catch ruled in their favour, the Colts took advantage of successive Titans penalties through a five-yard touchdown catch from TY Hilton, before failing to convert the two-point attempt.

Their onside kick was then pounced on by Brown, who raced clear for a 42-yard touchdown to confirm the win.

