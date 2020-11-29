Cleveland Browns: Callie Brownson becomes first female NFL position coach

Callie Brownson made history by becoming the first female position coach in the NFL.

Cleveland Browns' chief of staff Callie Brownson has become the first woman to coach an NFL position group in a regular-season game.

Brownson filled in for tight ends coach Drew Petzing for Cleveland's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as Petzing remained with his wife following the birth of their first child.

Brownson's job as an interim coach comes a day after kicker Sarah Fuller of Vanderbilt became the first woman to compete in a football game for a Power Five conference team.

Missouri shut out the Commodores 41-0 on Saturday, and Fuller's only opportunity was the kickoff to start the second half.

Brownson, who previously played in the Women's Football Alliance with the DC Divas, was a coaching intern with the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski named her the team's chief of staff in January.

Brownson is one of a number of female coaches currently working in the NFL - her normal duties stretch across Cleveland's entire coaching staff.

.@CalBrown17 making 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 🙌



Callie is set to be the first woman to coach a position group in an NFL game as she fills in for our TEs coach Drew Petzing! pic.twitter.com/U0Fb6XRBka — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 29, 2020

Fuller becomes first woman to play Power Five College game

Vanderbilt University senior Sarah Fuller has become the first woman in college football history to play in a Power Five game after representing the Commodores against the Tigers of Missouri University on Saturday.

Fuller is usually a goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's women's soccer team and recently helped the side to win their first Southeastern Conference (SEC) title since 1994.

But she was asked to help with kicking duties for the football team this weekend after a number of the side's players were impacted by coronavirus, and made history by entering the field in the second half.