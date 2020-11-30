Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tyreek Hill scores three TDs and tops 200 yards in win

1:37 Watch Tyreek Hill's stunning first-quarter highlights as he had seven receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Watch Tyreek Hill's stunning first-quarter highlights as he had seven receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill had 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns - topping 200 scoring two TDs the first quarter alone - as the Kansas City Chiefs got off to a flier in a 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes passed for 462 yards, as well as tossing those three touchdowns to Hill, as he got the better of Tom Brady in a battle between the defending Super Bowl champion and MVP and the six-time winner.

Chiefs stats: Patrick Mahomes, 37/49, 462 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing leader: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 11 carries, 37 yards

Receiving leader: Tyreek Hill, 13 catches, 269 yards, 3 TDs

Mahomes and Hill got Kansas City off to a stunning start, connecting on scores of 75 and 44 yards in the first quarter. Hill's yardage was the most in the first period of a game since 2006 when Lee Evans generated 205 yards for the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs looked like they were about to add to their 17-0 lead early in the second quarter after driving down to the Tampa Bay eight-yard line, only to commit their first redzone turnover in 17 games - a fumble by Mahomes.

1:01 Ronald Jones completed a 37-yard touchdown reception after avoiding two tackles on the sideline.

The Bucs then converted William Gholston's recovery of the sack-and-strip into an 86-yard touchdown drive, ending with Brady throwing a 37-yard touchdown pass to Ronald Jones, who escaped free down the left sideline.

Buccaneers stats: Tom Brady, 27/41, 345 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing leader: Ronald Jones, nine carries, 66 yards

Receiving leader: Rob Gronkowski, six catches, 106 yards

Brady finished the game with 345 yards and three touchdowns, but the 43-year-old also tossed two costly interceptions on back-to-back drives in the third quarter.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Chiefs 3-0 Bucs Harrison Butker 19-yard field goal Chiefs 10-0 Bucs Patrick Mahomes 75-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill (extra point) Chiefs 17-0 Bucs Patrick Mahomes 44-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Chiefs 17-7 Bucs Tom Brady 37-yard TD pass to Ronald Jones (extra point) Chiefs 20-7 Bucs Harrison Butker 29-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Chiefs 20-10 Bucs Ryan Succop 26-yard field goal Chiefs 27-10 Bucs Patrick Mahomes 20-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Chiefs 27-17 Bucs Tom Brady 31-yard TD pass to Mike Evans (extra point) Chiefs 27-24 Bucs Tom Brady seven-yard TD pass to Mike Evans (extra point)

The two teams had traded field goals either side of half-time to make it 20-10 to the Chiefs, who then went up 17 when Hill ran in his third touchdown of a special night on a 20-yard grab.

0:17 Tyreek Hill teased the Buccaneers fans by pretending to be on the phone to get some help for them!

Brady's back-to-back pics - to Bashaud Breeland and Tyrann Mathieu - looked to have all but ended the contest, but an increasingly conservative approach from Kansas City on offence kept Tampa Bay alive.

Brady bounced back from the interceptions with a bold fourth-down score to Mike Evans with 12:44 left on the clock. He then found his receiver again for a seven yards score that pulled the Bucs to within three of the Chiefs with just over four minutes remaining.

0:37 Tom Brady connected with Mike Evans for 31-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter.

But, fittingly, on the subsequent series, it was Hill who snagged a game-clinching eight-yard pass on the boundary for a first down that enabled Kansas City to run out the rest of the clock.

The Chiefs (10-1) have now won six-straight games as they continue to track the front-running Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) for the top seed in the AFC playoffs. The Bucs (7-5), meanwhile, have dropped a third in four to see them precariously hanging on to a Wild Card berth in the NFC.

