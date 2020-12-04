Josh Gordon: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver conditionally reinstated by the NFL

Josh Gordon entered the NFL in 2012 as a second round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the supplemental draft

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Thursday and can begin the process of rejoining the team as early as Friday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Gordon after nearly a one-year suspension following his latest off-field transgression for violations of the league's substance abuse policies.

Gordon was suspended in December 2019 for violating the league's drug policy. He tested positive for performance enhancers and substances of abuse, the league said in a statement at the time.

It was the eighth time overall Gordon had been suspended by either his team or the NFL, including six times since 2013, mostly for violating the league's policies on banned substances.

But his time in Seattle last season was mostly positive and the Seahawks signed Gordon in September knowing there would be no guarantee that Gordon would be reinstated during the 2020 season.

5:50 The best of the action as the Seahawks beat the Eagles 23-17 on Monday night The best of the action as the Seahawks beat the Eagles 23-17 on Monday night

The league said Gordon can begin COVID-19 testing on Friday and may begin attending team and individual meetings next Wednesday should his tests come back negative. He can also begin individual workouts and strength and conditioning.

Gordon cannot practice with the team until December 21 following Seattle's Week 15 game at Washington. Gordon would be eligible to play in Seattle's final two regular-season games, against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

2:13 Relive some of receiver D.K. Metcalf's best plays for Seattle as they beat the Eagles Relive some of receiver D.K. Metcalf's best plays for Seattle as they beat the Eagles

Gordon posted a video to Instagram shortly after his reinstatement was announced showing some of the work he's been doing on his own in the Seattle area while waiting for his chance to return.

The former All-Pro signed with Seattle midway through last season after he was released by the New England Patriots. He had seven catches for 139 yards over five games.

He found an advocate in quarterback Russell Wilson, who bonded with Gordon during his short time on the roster.

Wilson said on Thursday: "He did a tremendous job of really bonding with the guys, fitting in the right way.

"He was about the approach, he was studying his playbook, he was ready to roll. He made great plays for us too at the same time, but he fit in the right way."