NFL stats: 400 TDs for Aaron Rodgers, 500 catches for Michael Thomas and 1,000 yards (again) for Travis Kelce

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and die-hard Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange lends his talents to the 2020 NFL season to bring you his top 10 stats from the Week 13 action...

Aaron Rodgers' nine-yard pass to Davante Adams against the Eagles was the 400th touchdown pass in his NFL career. Rodgers is the fastest-ever quarterback to reach that landmark, and the only one to get there while throwing fewer than 100 interceptions.

Fastest quarterbacks to 400 TDs ,Quarterback Games Aaron Rodgers 193 Drew Brees 205 Peyton Manning 209 Tom Brady 212 Dan Marino 227 Brett Favre 228 Philip Rivers 231

Michael Thomas's seventh reception in the Saints' 21-16 victory over the Falcons was the 500th in his NFL career. He became the fastest player in NFL history in terms of games to reach that landmark.

Fastest receivers to 500 catches Player Team Games Michael Thomas Saints 69 Julio Jones Falcons 80 Anquan Boldin Cardinals 80 Keenan Allen Chargers 83 Antonio Brown Steelers 84

Washington defeated the previously-unbeaten Steelers 23-17. Their record of 4-7 going into the game was the worst in NFL history by any team defeating an opponent who entered the game 11-0 or better. The Chiefs were 5-8 when they defeated the 13-0 Packers in 2011, as were the 5-8 Giants when they defeated the 13-0 Broncos in 1998.

The Colts defeated the Texans 26-20, making the all-time score between the sides 28 wins for the Colts and only nine for the Texans. That 75.70 per cent winning percentage is the biggest in NFL history for a team against any other team with whom it has played at least 35 regular season games.

Team vs Team best win percentage Team Opponent Games Win % Colts Texans 37 75.70 Ravens Browns 43 74.42 Browns Washington 47 73.91

Henry Ruggs of the Raiders caught a 46-yard touchdown pass with just five seconds left to steal victory over the Jets. It was the second game-winning touchdown catch of more than 40 yards with fewer than 15 seconds remaining this season after DeAndre Hopkins' heroics against the Bills in Week 10. The 46-yarder was the longest game-winning offensive touchdown to take place in the last 15 seconds of any game by a rookie in the last 20 years.

In the same game, Darren Waller became just the sixth tight end to record at least 200 yards receiving in a single game.

Tight end 200 yards in a game Player (yards) Team Date Shannon Sharpe (214) Broncos 20/10/2002 Jackie Smith (212) Cardinals 13/10/1963 Goerge Kittle (210) 49ers 09/12/2018 Rich Caster (204) Jets 24/09/1972 Pete Retzlaff (204) Eagles 14/11/1965 Darren Waller (200) Raiders 06/12/2020

The Patriots condemned the Chargers to a 45-0 loss, the largest margin of defeat in the Chargers' history surpassing their 39-6 loss to the Chiefs in 1964.

Travis Kelce's 136 yards receiving in the Chiefs' 22-16 victory over the Broncos took him over the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the season. He became the first tight end in NFL history to achieve at least 1000 yards receiving in five different season, consecutive or otherwise.

Tight end 1,000-yard seasons Player Team Seasons Travis Kelce Chiefs 5 Tony Gonzalez Chiefs 4 Rob Gronkowski Patriots 4 Jason Witten Cowboys 4

The Lions defeated the Bears 34-30 in their first game under interim head coach Darrell Bevell after the previous incumbent Matt Patricia was fired after Week 12. All three interim head coaches - Romeo Crennel (Texans) and Raheem Morris (Falcons) - in the NFL this season have won their first game in charge.

The Browns scored a team-record 38 points in the first half of their 41-35 victory over the Titans and scored on each of their first six drives for the first time since returning to the NFL in 1999.

