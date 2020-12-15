Baltimore Ravens 47-42 Cleveland Browns: Lamar Jackson returns from cramps as Ravens clinch thriller

Lamar Jackson celebrates with Browns kicker Justin Tucker

Lamar Jackson returned from cramping issues to revive Baltimore before Justin Tucker kicked a 55-yard field goal with two seconds left to help the Ravens outlast the Cleveland Browns 47-42 in an AFC North thriller on Monday night.

Jackson rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and completed 11 of 17 passes for 163 yards and a big touchdown as Baltimore (8-5) completed a season sweep of the Browns to move within one game of second-place Cleveland (9-4) in the division.

Nick Chubb rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns and Baker Mayfield completed 28 of 47 passes for 343 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for Cleveland, who saw a four-game winning streak snapped.

"And here comes Lamar Jackson!"



A moment we'll all remember. 😈 pic.twitter.com/q3HLI9U3Hg — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 15, 2020

Jackson missed most of the fourth quarter due to the cramps before returning for a fourth-and-five play when backup Trace McSorley injured his left knee with two minutes remaining and Baltimore down 35-34.

Jackson rolled to his right as if he was going to run before tossing the ball to wide-open Marquise Brown, who finished the 44-yard play to put Baltimore ahead with 1:51 left.

Browns passing leader: Lamar Jackson, 11/17, 162 yards, 1 TD

Rushing leader: Lamar Jackson, 9 carries, 124 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving leader: Mark Andrews, 5 catches, 77 yards

J.K. Dobbins converted a two-point run to make it 42-35 but the Browns answered with a four-play, 75-yard drive as Mayfield threw with a 22-yard scoring pass to Kareem Hunt to knot the score at 42 with 1:04 left.

Jackson then moved the Ravens into field-goal range to set up Tucker's decisive kick before Baltimore added a safety on Cleveland's game-ending lateral fest.

Browns passing leader: Baker Mayfield, 28/47, 343 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Nick Chubb, 17 carries, 82 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving leader: Kareem Hunt, 6 catches, 77 yards, 1 TD

4:31 A look back at the action and talking points from Week 14 of the NFL season A look back at the action and talking points from Week 14 of the NFL season

The Ravens appeared in control when Tyus Bowser intercepted Mayfield with less than five minutes left in the third quarter and returned the ball 17 yards to the Cleveland one-yard line.

Dobbins scored on the ensuing play to make it 34-20 with 4:21 left in the stanza.

The Browns responded with a 12-play, 75-yard drive in which Mayfield tossed a 21-yard scoring pass to Rashard Higgins and followed with a two-point conversion to Donovan Peoples-Jones with 13:36 remaining in the contest.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Ravens 0-7 Browns Nick Chubb seven-yard TD run (extra point) Ravens 7-7 Browns Lamar Jackson five-yard TD run (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Ravens 14-7 Browns Gus Edwards 11-yard TD run (extra point) Ravens 14-14 Browns Nick Chubb 14-yard TD run (extra point) Ravens 21-14 Browns Lamar Jackson 17-yard TD run (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Ravens 28-14 Browns Gus Edwards 19-yard TD run (extra point) Ravens 28-20 Browns Kareem Hunt five-yard TD run Ravens 34-20 Browns JK Dobbins one-yard TD run FOURTH QUARTER Ravens 34-28 Browns Rashard Higgins 21-yard TD pass from Baker Mayfield (two-point conversion) Ravens 34-35 Browns Baker Mayfield five-yard TD run (extra point) Ravens 42-35 Browns Marquise Brown 44-yard TD pass from Lamar Jackson (two-point conversion) Ravens 42-42 Browns Kareem Hunt 22-yard TD pass from Baker Mayfield (extra point) Ravens 45-42 Browns Justin Tucker 55-yard field goal Ravens 47-42 Browns Jarvis Landry safety

With Jackson in the locker room getting treatment, Baltimore went three-and-out and was unable to move the ball with McSorley on the field and punted the ball back to Cleveland.

The Browns took advantage and drove 70 yards in 12 plays with Mayfield scoring on a five-yard run to give Cleveland a 35-34 lead with 6:33 left.

Jackson rushed for two first-half touchdowns as Baltimore held a 21-14 lead at the break, with the Ravens adding on another score on the opening drive of the third quarter when Gus Edwards scampered 19 yards for his second score of the game.

The Browns answered with Hunt's five-yard run but Cody Parkey missed the extra point with 9:06 left in the third quarter.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!