NFL stats: Derrick Henry sets a new record, Jalen Hurts impresses in first start

4:31 A look back at the action and talking points from Week 14 of the NFL season A look back at the action and talking points from Week 14 of the NFL season

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and die-hard Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange lends his talents to the 2020 NFL season to bring you his top 10 stats from Week 14's action...

The Seattle Seahawks became the sixth team in NFL history to win at least nine games in at least nine successive seasons. Russell Wilson is the only quarterback in NFL history to win at least nine games in each of his first nine seasons.

Jamal Adams of the Seahawks has now made the most sacks by a defensive back in the last 40 years.

5:48 Highlights of the thrilling matchup between the Ravens and the Browns from Week 14 of the NFL Highlights of the thrilling matchup between the Ravens and the Browns from Week 14 of the NFL

The Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns was just the third game in NFL history to feature as many as nine rushing touchdowns, and the first in which both teams had at least four. The game produced the first 47-42 score in NFL history. It is the 1061st unique final score in NFL history, and the seventh to have occurred for the first time this season.

Nine rushing touchdowns in a game Game (TDs) Year Baltimore Ravens (5) vs Cleveland Browns (4) 2020 Rock Island Independents (9) vs Evansville Crimson Giants (0) 1922 Racine Legion (9) vs Louisville Brecks (0) 1922

2020 unique NFL scores Week Score 1 Packers 43-34 Vikings 3 49ers 36-9 Giants 4 Saints 35-29 Lions 5 Bills 16-42 Titans 7 Jaguars 29-39 Chargers 10 Buccaneers 46-23 Panthers 14 Ravens 47-42 Browns

Jimmy Graham of the Chicago Bears caught a five-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Houston Texans which made him just the fourth tight end to catch at least 80 touchdown passes.

Tight end touchdown leaders Player Touchdowns Antonio Gates 116 Tony Gonzalez 111 Rob Gronkowski 84 Jimmy Graham 80

Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans had his fourth career game with at least 200 rushing yards and at least two rushing touchdowns, setting a new NFL record.

Running backs 200 yards & two TD games Player Games Derrick Henry 4 Jim Brown 3 LaDainian Tomlinson 3 Barry Sanders 3

Tyson Alualu's second-quarter sack of Josh Allen marked the 70th successive game in which the Pittsburgh Steelers have had at least one sack, a record for the Super Bowl era, surpassing the 1999-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had 69 such games in a row. The all-time NFL record is held by the Detroit Lions, who had a sack in 76 straight games from their fourth game of the 1960 season to the 11th game of the 1965 season.

Eagles Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts won his first NFL start against the Saints on Sunday

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won his first career start and ran for 106 yards. Only one quarterback in NFL history has rushed for more yards in his first career start.

Quarterback rush yards in first start Player Team Against Year Yards Lamar Jackson Ravens Bengals 2018 119 Jalen Hurts Eagles Saints 2020 106 Jack Concannon Eagles Cowboys 1964 99 Tom Matte Colts Rams 1961 99 Randall Cunningham Eagles Rams 1985 90

Washington's 23-15 victory over the San Francisco 49ers is the only game since at least 1950 where two defensive touchdowns scored by two rookies - Chase Young and Kamren Curl - accounted for all of a team's touchdowns in a game.

0:50 After recovering a fumble, Chase Young ran 47 yards for a touchdown as Washington beat San Francisco After recovering a fumble, Chase Young ran 47 yards for a touchdown as Washington beat San Francisco

Stefon Diggs had 10 receptions in the Buffalo Bills' Sunday night victory over the Steelers and he equalled Eric Moulds' 2002 record of 100 receptions in a season for the Bills.

Taron Johnson's 51-yard interception return was the first defensive touchdown for the Bills in 45 games, the longest streak in team history. The Bills victory ended the Patriots NFL-record streak of 11 straight division titles.

