Coronavirus: NFL will not adopt localised bubbles for playoffs

A memo sent by the NFL confirmed they are happy existing protocols are working without the need for a 'bubble'

The NFL has notified teams they will not be allowed to force players to stay in a localised bubble during the postseason.

A memo was issued on Tuesday indicating the league will retain its current coronavirus protocols, which were recently strengthened, and not adopt a bubble as was the case in the recent NBA and NHL postseasons.

Testing for the period from December 6 to December 12 found 14 players tested positive, along with 31 from other team personnel.

The decision to forego local bubbles was jointly recommended by NFL and NFLPA medical experts based on COVID testing data. They’re happy with the numbers and sticking with what works.



Here’s the full memo, which also updates return to play protocols, etc. pic.twitter.com/GQxF0IF3jt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 15, 2020

Last week, there were 18 positive tests among players and 27 among other personnel - a drop from about 75 in the previous two weeks.

Teams are still able to provide hotel rooms for players if they voluntarily choose to stay in one, but players will not be obliged to do so other than the night before a game.

The memo stipulates that if a player or staff member does opt to stay at a team-provided hotel, they will be required to wear an electronic tracking device at all times until they return to their room.

Officials have been wearing face coverings during matches

"This decision is based upon an analysis of the frequency of positive cases in the league compared to the risk of significant spread among players and staff gathered for an extensive period of time at one hotel," the memo said.

The league also considered the mental health impact of keeping players isolated for an extended period of time.

Further discussion regarding health and safety protocols is expected at the league's virtual owners meeting on Wednesday.

Social distancing signs, like this one in Baltimore, have also been used at stadiums

In addition to a decision on a postseason 'bubble', Tuesday's memo also mandated daily testing for players and staff for seven days after the end of each team's season.

It also changed return-to-play protocols for asymptomatic individuals so that they may no longer return after two negative tests.

The new rules will require 10 days to pass since the positive test, in addition to clearance from a club physician.