Buffalo Bills 48-19 Denver Broncos: Josh Allen stars as Bills clinch AFC East crown

Josh Allen celebrates after one of the Bills' touchdowns in their convincing win over the Broncos

Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and ran in two others as the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title for the first time in 25 years with a 48-19 win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday night.

Allen completed 28 of 40 passes for 359 yards, rushing for 33 more, in a dazzling display. Receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley both went over 100 yards, while Devin Singletary had a 51-yard rushing score late in the fourth quarter to add the finishing touches to an utterly emphatic victory.

Bills passing: Josh Allen, 28/40, 359 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing leader: Zack Moss, 13 carries, 81 yards

Receiving leader: Stefon Diggs, 11 catches, 147 yards

For Denver, Drew Lock was 20 of 32 passing, for 132 yards and a touchdown, while Melvin Gordon rushed for 61 yards and two scores, but the Broncos simply couldn't stop the Bills' explosive offence.

Broncos passing: Drew Lock, 20/32, 132 yards, 1 TD

Rushing leader: Melvin Gordon, 11 carries, 61 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving leader: Noah Fant, eight catches, 68 yards, 1 TD

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Bills 7-0 Broncos Josh Allen nine-yard TD pass to Dawson Knox (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Bills 14-0 Broncos Josh Allen 24-yard TD run (extra point) Bills 14-7 Broncos Melvin Gordon 10-yard TD run (extra point) Bills 21-7 Broncos Josh Allen 22-yard TD pass to Jake Kumerow (extra point) Bills 21-13 Broncos Drew Lock six-yard TD pass to Noah Fant (failed extra point) THIRD QUARTER Bills 28-13 Broncos Josh Allen one-yard TD run (extra point) Bills 35-13 Broncos Jerry Hughes 21-yard fumble return for a TD (extra point) Bills 38-13 Broncos Tyler Bass 27-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Bills 41-13 Broncos Tyler Bass 27-yard field goal Bills 41-19 Broncos Melvin Gordon eight-yard TD run (failed extra point) Bills 48-19 Broncos Devin Singletary 51-yard TD run (extra point)

Also, not helping the Broncos' cause, former XFL kicker Taylor Russolino - signed after regular starter Brandon McManus was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week - missed a field goal and two extra points.

Allen gave Buffalo an early 7-0 lead with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox in the first quarter. The quarterback then put the finishing touches on a 95-yard drive with a 24-yard scramble to give the Bills a two-score lead.

The Broncos cut that to 14-7 on a Gordon 10-yard run, but Allen restored the two-touchdown lead when he hit Jake Kumerow with a 22-yard scoring strike inside the final two minutes of the first half. But Denver answered straight back, with Lock finding Noah Fant in the endzone with five seconds left, making it 21-13 at the break.

In the second half, Buffalo ran away with it, raking up the points as Allen first ran in for a one-yard touchdown on their opening drive while, a mere 17 seconds later, defensive end Jerry Hughes scooped up a Lock fumble and took it 21 yards to the house.

Tyler Bass kicked two 27-yard field goals to further stretch Buffalo's lead and, though Gordon found the endzone for a second time for Denver, Singletary had the final say with a 51-yard score after the Bills recovered an onside-kick attempt.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!