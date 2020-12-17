Neil Reynolds faces World Darts champion Peter Wright in Week 15 of NFL Predictions

1:02 NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund gives her Week 15 NFL predictions NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund gives her Week 15 NFL predictions

Neil Reynolds is up against a world champion for Week 15 of NFL Predictions!

Reynolds is back in the hot seat for Sky Sports NFL, going up against 2020 PDC World Darts champ Peter Wright, while he looks to defend his title at Alexandra Palace.

2020 Prediction Results Sky Sports NFL Sky Sports NFL UK Week One Rob Ryan 10 Neville/Carragher 11 Liam Plunkett 10 Week Two Jeff Reinebold 15 Warne/Hussain 10 Anya Shrubsole 14 Week Three Neil Reynolds 11 Golf Vodcast crew 10 Thomas Bjørn 7 Week Four Shaun Gayle 8 NBA Heat Check 7 Samantha Quek 8 Week Five Richard Graves 8 Sky Rugby League 8 Oli McBurnie 11 Week Six Rob Ryan 9 Sky Sports Boxing 8 Aaron Cresswell 7 Week Seven Brian Baldinger 10 Caroline Barker 11 Hannah Blundell 8 Week Eight Jeff Reinebold 9 Tamsin Greenway 6 Darren Bent 8 Week Nine Vince Young 11 Rob Key 9 Harry Aikines-Aryeetey 9 Week 10 Neil Reynolds 9 Phoebe Schecter 9 Asmir Begović 7 Week 11 Shaun Gayle 9 Sky Sports Darts 7 Paul Nicholson 7 Week 12 Richard Graves 10 Paul Merson 11 Adebayo Akinfenwa 12 Week 13 Jeff Reinebold 12 Brian Baldinger 6 Ronnie Irani 10 Week 14 Gregg Rosenthal 9 Eddie Hearn 10 Andreas Weimann 11 Total score 140 123 129

Wright is the NFL UK representative for Week 15, while stepping forward for a Sky Sports team in need of a strong week is presenter Emma Paton.

Read on below to see Reynolds', Paton's and Wright's picks for Week 15...

Week 15 Predictions Neil Reynolds Emma Paton Peter Wright Thursday Night Football Chargers @ Raiders, 1.20am Raiders Raiders Raiders NFL Saturday on Sky Bills @ Broncos, 9.30pm Bills Bills Bills Panthers @ Packers, 1.15am Packers Packers Packers NFL Sunday on Sky Seahawks @ Washington, 6pm Seahawks Washington Seahawks Chiefs @ Saints, 9.25pm Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Browns @ Giants, 1.20am Browns Browns Giants NFL Sunday Lions @ Titans, 6pm Titans Titans Titans 49ers @ Cowboys 49ers 49ers 49ers Bears @ Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Patriots @ Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Patriots Jaguars @ Ravens Ravens Ravens Jaguars Buccaneers @ Falcons Buccaneers Buccaneers Falcons Texans @ Colts Colts Colts Texans Jets @ Rams, 9.05pm Rams Rams Jets Eagles @ Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Monday Night Football Steelers @ Bengals, 1.15am Steelers Steelers Bengals

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.20am

Derek Carr and the Raiders have stumbled down the final stretch of the season, losing three of their last four

REYNOLDS PICKS: Raiders

"I'm not overly confident in the Raiders, but it's do or die for them at the moment, which matters down the stretch."

PATON PICKS: Raiders

WRIGHT PICKS: Raiders

Buffalo Bills @ Denver Broncos

Saturday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.30pm

Highlights of the Steelers against the Bills in Week 14 of the NFL

REYNOLDS PICKS: Bills

"Buffalo all day for me. I really like what they've got going on."

PATON PICKS: Bills

WRIGHT PICKS: Bills

Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers

Saturday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Sunday, 1.15am

Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams ran in for a 56-yard touchdown against the Lions last Sunday

REYNOLDS PICKS: Packers

"I'm picking the Packers, but I just fear that every now and then they'll give you that kind of game like they had when they lost in Tampa Bay.

"I don't know if they are a Super Bowl team, but their record suggests they should be."

PATON PICKS: Packers

WRIGHT PICKS: Packers

Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Football Team

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

After recovering a fumble, Chase Young ran 47 yards for a touchdown as Washington beat San Francisco last Sunday

REYNOLDS PICKS: Seahawks

"The Washington Football Team are becoming quite the story - four wins in a row - with their defence driving this team.

"Can that defence pressure Russell Wilson, who has been under pressure due to his play the last three or four weeks?

"I'm going with the Seahawks; I still trust Wilson and D.K Metcalf to combine for a couple of touchdowns. Plus, we have to factor in that Washington may have to go with Dwayne Haskins at quarterback."

PATON PICKS: Washington

WRIGHT PICKS: Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs @ New Orleans Saints

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed his class once again with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill against the Dolphins

REYNOLDS PICKS: Chiefs

"They're in the top two in each conference, both locking up playoff berths.

"We still don't know if Drew Brees will be back for this one, or if it will be Taysom Hill at quarterback for the Saints. I'd be surprised if it was Brees - 11 broke ribs! - and so I'd think they'd stick with Taysom.

"Last week, the Chiefs went three-and-out four times, had four turnovers, Patrick Mahomes was sacked three times and threw threw picks; they still scored 33 points, with him throwing for 393! You shouldn't win the game with that, but I just don't see how you beat them?"

PATON PICKS: Chiefs

WRIGHT PICKS: Chiefs

Cleveland Browns @ New York Giants

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

Highlights of the thrilling Monday night matchup between the Ravens and the Browns

REYNOLDS PICKS: Browns

"Cleveland played an incredible game against the Ravens on Monday night. They lost, but they showed that they can get into a big-scoring shootout, so I think they'll put up too many points for the Giants. I'm going with Cleveland."

PATON PICKS: Browns

WRIGHT PICKS: Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

Jeff Reinebold tells NFL Overtime he is concerned for the Steelers after suffering back-to-back defeats

REYNOLDS PICKS: Steelers

"It's funny how quickly cracks can appear - from 11-0 to back-to-back losses for the Steelers - but I'm picking Pittsburgh; I'm not interested in the Bengals until Joe Burrow comes back."

PATON PICKS: Steelers

WRIGHT PICKS: Bengals

