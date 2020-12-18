Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 Las Vegas Raiders: Justin Herbert scores game-winning touchdown to dent Raiders' playoff hopes

5:47 Highlights from the Week 15 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders Highlights from the Week 15 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders

Justin Herbert scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime as the Los Angeles Chargers dealt a severe blow to the Las Vegas Raiders' playoff hopes with a 30-27 victory on Thursday night.

Herbert was hugely impressive throughout, completing 22 of 32 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns - tying Baker Mayfield's rookie touchdown record of 27 in the process - and he broke into the endzone for a third score on third-and-goal from the one-yard line inside the final two minutes of the extra period.

Chargers passing: Justin Herbert, 22/32, 314 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing leader: Austin Ekeler, 13 carries, 60 yards

Receiving leader: Jalen Guyton, four catches, 91 yards

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tied the NFL rookie record for most touchdown passes in a season with a 26-yard-pass into the hands of Tyron Johnson.

It ensured a fourth defeat in five for the Raiders (7-7), who suffered a further blow with the loss of their starting quarterback Derek Carr to a groin injury in the first quarter.

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota's first touchdown pass in Las Vegas was collected by tight end Darren Waller.

Backup Marcus Mariota - the No 2 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 Draft - was outstanding in his meaningful action for Las Vegas after his arrival in the offseason. He completed 17 of 28 passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and an interception, while also rushing for 88 yards and a TD on nine carries.

Quarterback Derek Carr sufferes a groin injury on third and goal during the Raiders' second drive of the night against the Chargers.

Raiders passing: Marcus Mariota, 17/28, 226 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Josh Jacobs, 29 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: Darren Waller, nine catches, 150 yards, 1 TD

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Chargers 7-0 Raiders Justin Herbert 10-yard TD pass to Hunter Henry (extra point) Chargers 7-3 Raiders Daniel Carlson 23-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Chargers 7-10 Raiders Marcus Mariota 35-yard TD pass to Darren Waller (extra point) Chargers 10-10 Raiders Michael Badgley 22-yard field goal Chargers 17-10 Raiders Justin Herbert 26-yard TD pass to Tyron Johnson (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Chargers 17-17 Raiders Josh Jacobs one-yard TD run (extra point) Chargers 24-17 Raiders Kalen Ballage one-yard TD run (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Chargers 24-24 Raiders Marcus Mariota two-yard TD run (extra point) OVERTIME Chargers 24-27 Raiders Daniel Carlson 23-yard field goal Chargers 30-27 Raiders Justin Herbert one-yard TD run

Despite his impressive display, Mariota's pick looked like it might have gifted the Chargers the win, coming inside the two-minute warning, with the scores tied at 24-24, setting L.A. up with great field position at the Raiders' 33-yard line.

But, the Chargers, whose fatal flaw this season has been costly errors late on to lose one-score games, fluffed their lines again, with Herbert taking a costly sack on third-and-two - the eight-yard loss resulting in a trickier 51-yard field goal - and Michael Badgley, who also missed a kick from 47 on their previous series, again misfired wide left.

In overtime, Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson put Las Vegas ahead with a 23-yard field goal, but it was not to be enough as Herbert took charge on the game-winning drive, picking out Jalen Guyton deep with a 53-yard pass to help set up his winning score.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert extends in traffic for game-winning touch down against the Raiders.

Guyton had four catches for 91 yards and Hunter Henry and Tyron Johnson each had touchdown catches for the Chargers. Keenan Allen, who saw limited action because of a hamstring injury, caught one pass to give hit the 100-catch mark for the third time in his career.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller had nine receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown in an impressive outing and Josh Jacobs rushed for 76 yards and a score on 26 carries.

