Seattle Seahawks 20-15 Washington Football Team: Seahawks hold off Washington fightback

Jacob Hollister scored the opening touchdown for Seattle

Seattle Seahawks held off a fourth-quarter fightback from Washington Football Team to win 20-15 and seal their spot in the playoffs while ending the host's four-game winning streak.

The Seahawks (10-4) remain in a close battle for the No 1 seed in the NFC West with the Rams (9-4), while Washington (6-8) remain in the lead of the East with games against the Panthers and Eagles coming up to close the season.

An uneventful first quarter saw four of five possessions resulting in punts, with the lone scoring drive coming after Seattle took advantage of starting their first drive just short of midfield.

Seattle passing leader: Russell Wilson, 18/27, 121 yards, 1 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Chris Carson, 15 carries, 63 yards

Receiving leader: DK Metcalf, five catches, 43 yards

Kicker Jason Myers capped an eight-play, 30-yard drive with a 43-yard field goal, and he doubled their lead with a 40-yarder in their first possession of the second.

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins - starting instead of the injured Alex Smith - had been putting together his first good drive of the day before firing too high for Cam Sims, and his pass was tipped and intercepted by the diving Shaquill Griffin just shy of the Seattle end zone.

Shaquill Griffin's interception kept Washington out of the end zone

Starting at their own three-yard line, Russell Wilson led Seattle all the way down the field on a 10-play drive highlighted by two outstanding plays. First, from his own 32, Wilson evaded the pass rush and broke free for a 38-yard run down the right sideline - the longest rush by a Seattle player all season.

On third down from the Washington 10, Wilson fired a laser in traffic to tight end Jacob Hollister, who held on for the touchdown.

0:41 Russell Wilson finds Jacob Hollister for the opening score Russell Wilson finds Jacob Hollister for the opening score

Haskins bounced back from his turnover just before the half, leading Washington on a quick 46-yard drive to get in range for a Dustin Hopkins 48-yard field goal and make it 13-3 at the break.

Washington passing leader: Dwayne Haskins, 38/55, 295 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Rushing leader: J.D. McKissic, 13 carries, 51 yards

Receiving leader: Logan Thomas, 13 catches, 101 yards

However, Seattle put an emphasis on running the ball to start the second quarter, and they achieved just that. Chris Carson picked up 22 yards on two straight carries, before Carlos Hyde stepped in, broke tackles at the line of scrimmage, and powered ahead 50 yards into the open field for a touchdown.

0:44 Carlos Hyde finds a crease for his 50-yard touchdown dash Carlos Hyde finds a crease for his 50-yard touchdown dash

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Seahawks 3-0 Washington Jason Myers 43-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Seahawks 6-0 Washington Jason Myers 40-yard field goal Seahawks 13-0 Washington Jacob Hollister 10-yard TD pass from Russell Wilson (extra point) Seahawks 13-3 Washington Dustin Hopkins 48-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Seahawks 20-3 Washington Carlos Hyde 50-yard rushing TD (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Seahawks 20-9 Washington Peyton Barber 1-yard rushing TD (extra point missed) Seahawks 20-15 Washington J.D. McKissic 6-yard TD pass from Dwayne Haskins (two-point failed)

As Haskins again looked for Sims, this time deep down the field, cornerback D.J. Reed stepped in front of the pass and returned the pick 20 yards to the Seattle 41.

Washington's defense kept them in the contest, holding Seattle to just eight yards in their remaining second-quarter possessions, and Haskins led an impressive 96-yard drive - capped by a Peyton Barber one-yard run - that brought them within two scores early in the fourth quarter.

After the Seahawks had moved into Washington's territory, their D stepped up again as Montez Sweat tipped Wilson's pass and Da'Ron Payne made an impressive diving interception to give Haskins the ball back.

1:01 Washington found the end zone on consecutive drives in the fourth quarter, including this Dwayne Haskins check-down to J.D. McKissic Washington found the end zone on consecutive drives in the fourth quarter, including this Dwayne Haskins check-down to J.D. McKissic

Now that he had found his rhythm, the second-year QB put together another touchdown drive, which he finished off by flipping a pass to J.D. McKissic, who scooted in from six yards out.

Seattle had chances to wrap up the game - Hyde dropped the ball on a third down that would have given them a first down, and they were not able to recover after forcing a Haskins fumble.

But Washington hung in, and Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright was flagged for unnecessary roughness after what would have been a fourth down to give Haskins a fresh set of downs, and just before the two-minute warning, he had them past midfield.

Ultimately, Seattle were able to hold on as they sacked Haskins twice, before forcing an incomplete Hail Mary attempt with less than a minute remaining.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!