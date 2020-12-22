Kevin Greene, Hall of Fame linebacker, dies aged 58

Kevin Greene was on the coaching staff at New York Jets after his retirement from playing

Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene has died aged 58, his family and the Pro Football Hall of Fame have confirmed.

Considered one of the fiercest pass rushers in NFL history, Greene was a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, finishing his 15-year NFL career with 160 sacks, which ranks third in league history behind only Bruce Smith (200) and Reggie White (198).

He played for Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers during a successful career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Greene had 14 or more sacks in three different seasons, including twice with the Panthers late in his career.

He also coached for the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets after his retirement.

.@ProFootballHOF LB Kevin Greene has passed away at the age of 58.



Rest in peace to a legend. pic.twitter.com/pKfTlY66Gu — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2020

"I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense," said Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker.

"He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man."

Baker said the Hall of Fame flag "will be flown at half-staff in Kevin's memory".

Our thoughts are with the family of NFL legend Kevin Greene. A former Jets coach, Kevin made a positive impact on everyone he met. He'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/ok2MP8LNp4 — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 21, 2020

Former Panthers general manager Bill Polian described Greene as a person exceptionally devoted to his family, his craft as a football player and the military, where he earned the rank of captain and completed airborne training to become a paratrooper.

Polian said Greene had an exceptional ability to escape blockers.

"He was a self-made technician and as good as anyone who has ever played the game in terms of technique and because he was undersized, grit played a tremendous role in his success," said Polian.

Greene in action for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1994

Dom Capers, who coached Greene in Pittsburgh and Carolina, praised his great passion for the game.

Capers said: "He had an infectious personality. He influenced everybody that he was around.

"Everyone had a tremendous amount of respect for him because he not only produced as a player, but because as good of a player as he was he was an even better person."

Steelers President Art Rooney II noted the effect Greene had on the team.

"We lost an amazing player and person this morning with the passing of Kevin Greene," said Rooney.

"His sudden death is a shock to us all as he was a close friend and teammate to so many people in the Steelers family.

It’s a Honor to Represent this legendary Number today for you and your family. I will make y’all proud. Prayers to Kevin Greene a legend. https://t.co/tsqctTAfiY — stephon tuitt (@DOCnation_7) December 21, 2020

"When Kevin came to the Steelers in 1993 he had an immediate impact. Paired with Greg Lloyd, Kevin and Greg led a defense that became known as Blitzburgh and went on to play in Super Bowl 30.

"Kevin's energy and enthusiasm were inspiring for our team as well as our fans."

Steelers' defensive end Stephon Tuitt wrote on Twitter: "It's an honor to represent this legendary number today for you and your family. I will make yall proud. Prayers to Kevin Greene, a legend."