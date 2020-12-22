Dwayne Haskins: Washington QB fined $40,000 after maskless strip club visit breaches Covid-19 protocol

Dwayne Haskins started a game for the first time since Week Four as Washington lost 20-15 to the Seahawks on Sunday

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been fined $40,000 and been stripped of his captaincy after a COVID-19 protocol breach following the team's loss on Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks.

Photos surfaced on social media this week showing Haskins apparently partying in a strip club without wearing a mask.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Haskins' fine of $40,000 is the largest known fine for a COVID-19 protocol violation, while he has also lost more than half of the his weekly paycheck and been stripped of his captainship, which he earned when he was voted a team captain during training camp.

"I want to publicly apologize (sic) for my actions this past Sunday. I spoke with Coach (Ron) Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action," Haskins posted on Twitter.

"I also want to apologize for creating a distraction for my team during our playoff push. I will learn and grow from this and do what's best for the team moving forward."

He added: "I know my team needs me, and I need to step up to the plate and I cant be selfish, and I need to stop getting in my own way. Ill do everything in my power to make the most of my second chance."

Haskins was reportedly fined nearly $5,000 by the team in October for a previous protocol violation for making a reservation for a family friend at the team hotel.

Haskins - the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft - made his first start since Week Four on Sunday in place of the injured Alex Smith. He completed 38 of 55 passes for 295 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the 20-15 home loss to Seattle.

Washington (6-8) currently holds a one-game lead in the NFC East over the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys heading into their Week 16 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Haskins will start at quarterback for Washington on Sunday against Carolina if Smith isn't healthy enough to go. Taylor Heinicke was the backup for Haskins against Seattle.