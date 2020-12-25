NFL Predictions Week 16: Shaun Gayle takes on Sky Sports Golf's Rob Lee and cricketer Ollie Robinson

0:59 Who will emerge victorious in what is sure to be a thrilling Sunday night NFL triple-header live on Sky Sports NFL? Who will emerge victorious in what is sure to be a thrilling Sunday night NFL triple-header live on Sky Sports NFL?

Merry Christmas one and all! While we hope you are all enjoying the festive period, over in the NFL there is plenty to play for as we enter the final two weeks of the regular season.

Giving their predictions for the penultimate weekend of action are Sky Sports NFL's Shaun Gayle - Super Bowl XX winner with the Chicago Bears - and Sky Sports Golf presenter Rob Lee and cricketer Ollie Robinson.

2020 Prediction Results Sky Sports NFL Sky Sports NFL UK Week One Rob Ryan 10 Neville/Carragher 11 Liam Plunkett 10 Week Two Jeff Reinebold 15 Warne/Hussain 10 Anya Shrubsole 14 Week Three Neil Reynolds 11 Golf Vodcast crew 10 Thomas Bjørn 7 Week Four Shaun Gayle 8 NBA Heat Check 7 Samantha Quek 8 Week Five Richard Graves 8 Sky Rugby League 8 Oli McBurnie 11 Week Six Rob Ryan 9 Sky Sports Boxing 8 Aaron Cresswell 7 Week Seven Brian Baldinger 10 Caroline Barker 11 Hannah Blundell 8 Week Eight Jeff Reinebold 9 Tamsin Greenway 6 Darren Bent 8 Week Nine Vince Young 11 Rob Key 9 Harry Aikines-Aryeetey 9 Week 10 Neil Reynolds 9 Phoebe Schecter 9 Asmir Begović 7 Week 11 Shaun Gayle 9 Sky Sports Darts 7 Paul Nicholson 7 Week 12 Richard Graves 10 Paul Merson 11 Adebayo Akinfenwa 12 Week 13 Jeff Reinebold 12 Brian Baldinger 6 Ronnie Irani 10 Week 14 Gregg Rosenthal 9 Eddie Hearn 10 Andreas Weimann 11 Week 15 Neil Reynolds 11 Emma Paton 10 Peter Wright 8 Total score 140 + 123 + 129 +

Each week, Sky Sports' NFL experts will take on representatives from the wider Sky Sports family and a guest from NFL UK, with Team NFL currently enjoying a considerable lead.

Read on below to see Gayle, Lee and Robinson's picks for Week 16...

Week 16 Predictions Shaun Gayle Rob Lee Oli Robinson Christmas Day on Sky Vikings @ Saints, 9.30pm Saints Saints Saints Boxing Day on Sky Buccaneers @ Lions, 6pm Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers 49ers @ Cardinals, 9.30pm Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Dolphins @ Raiders, 1.15am Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins NFL Sunday on Sky Colts @ Steelers, 6pm Steelers Colts Steelers Rams @ Seahawks, 9.25m Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Titans @ Packers, 1.20am Titans Packers Packers NFL Sunday Browns @ Jets, 6pm Browns Browns Browns Falcons @ Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Bears @ Jaguars Bears Bears Bears Bengals @ Texans Bengals Texans Texans Giants @ Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Broncos @ Chargers, 9.05pm Broncos Chargers Chargers Panthers @ Washington Washington Panthers Washington Eagles @ Cowboys, 9.25pm Eagles Eagles Eagles Monday Night Football Bills @ Patriots, 1.15am Bills Bills Bills

Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints

Christmas Day, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.30pm

5:54 Highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 of the NFL Highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 of the NFL

GAYLE PICKS: Saints

"A Saints rebound after back-to-back defeats is to be expected. I expect an all-out assault on Minnesota."

LEE PICKS: Saints

"The Saints are going to beat the Vikings. The last two weeks is nothing more than a blip; but if they don't win, and the Bucs do, suddenly the division is in danger heading into the last week."

ROBINSON PICKS: Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions

Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

Tom Brady is showing no signs of age catching up with him in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GAYLE PICKS: Buccaneers

"I'm going with the Buccaneers. I see them getting a statement win here as they look to build up a head of steam going into the playoffs."

LEE PICKS: Buccaneers

"I have enjoyed watching Tom Brady with his new team - he has got the Bucs in the shakeup! It's amazing how focused he still is at his age. He's a phenomenon, he really is."

ROBINSON PICKS: Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals

Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.30pm

Can Kyler Murray lead his Arizona Cardinals team to the playoffs?

GAYLE PICKS: Cardinals

"Kyler Murray can keep a defence on its heels because of his mobility. And the 49ers, by comparison, are now down to their third-string quarterback in C.J. Beathard!"

LEE PICKS: Cardinals

"I'm going with Arizona. The 49ers have really dropped off and look half the team they were only a couple of months ago."

ROBINSON PICKS: Cardinals

Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders

Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am, Sunday morning

5:47 Highlights from the Week 15 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders Highlights from the Week 15 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders

GAYLE PICKS: Dolphins

"I think this one is going to be closer than what people expect, but I'm edging towards the Dolphins."

LEE PICKS: Dolphins

"I'm going with Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins all day long."

ROBINSON PICKS: Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

5:42 Highlights of the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 of the NFL Highlights of the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 of the NFL

GAYLE PICKS: Steelers

"Wow, this is going to be a good one. The fabric of that Steelers organisation and the pride that these guys have, I just can't see them dropping a fourth game in a row - I think they will find a way to win."

LEE PICKS: Colts

"I think the Colts have got more momentum than the Steelers right now. The Steelers had an incredible run - they were perfect for a while - but they have lost their mojo in recent weeks."

ROBINSON PICKS: Steelers

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

Can Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks clinch the NFC West division title?

GAYLE PICKS: Seahawks

"I'm going with Seattle. Even though the Rams have an incredible defence, when you have Russell Wilson playing with such confidence and so many weapons offensively, I think Seattle will be very difficult to beat."

LEE PICKS: Seahawks

"I have got the Seahawks beating the Rams. It's a bit of a coin-toss type of game, but after the Rams lost to the Jets last week, I am edging towards Seattle at home to win in a close one."

ROBINSON PICKS: Seahawks

Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers is in contention for the league MVP award in 2020

GAYLE PICKS: Titans

"You have got to recognise Aaron Rodgers and what he has accomplished - he's a legitimate candidate for MVP of the league - but what this game will come down to is whether the Packers can stop Derrick Henry and the Tennessee run game. I don't think they can."

LEE PICKS: Packers

"Green Bay, all do long. Rodgers is like Brady, his powers don't seem to be waning. A fantastic quarterback."

ROBINSON PICKS: Packers

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are arguably the in-form team in the NFL right now

GAYLE PICKS: Bills

"The Bills are one of the most complete teams in the game right now. And we all know where New England are right now - there is a longer list of what they can't do compared to what they can.

"I see a generation of Bills fans sitting back and enjoying watching this and solving the hurt they have gone through over the years by always losing to the Patriots."

LEE PICKS: Bills

"The Bills have been so lamented for so long, but now they look absolutely tremendous. It's a monumental turnaround."

ROBINSON PICKS: Bills

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!