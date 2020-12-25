Inside The Huddle Christmas Special: Neil Reynolds, Jeff Reinebold and Brian Baldinger

0:59 Who will emerge victorious in what is sure to be a thrilling Sunday night NFL triple-header live on Sky Sports NFL? Who will emerge victorious in what is sure to be a thrilling Sunday night NFL triple-header live on Sky Sports NFL?

Join Neil Reynolds, Jeff Reinebold and Brian Baldinger for a Christmas special edition of Inside the Huddle.

Click on the player below to listen to the Inside The Huddle Christmas podcast, as the gang give out some 'gifts' to the most deserving in the NFL, play some festive parlour games and pick out their dream Christmas dinner guests.

Inside the Huddle podcast

Among the topics up for discussion: Carson Wentz's future with the Philadelphia Eagles, who is deserving of Coach of the Year, and just how good was former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino?

The NFL season continues through the Christmas period with a busy festive fixture list, including a Christmas Day matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings - live on Sky Sports NFL from 9.30pm.

Then there's a triple-header of action on both Boxing Day and Sunday, with coverage starting from 6pm and 5pm, respectively.

