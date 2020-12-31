NFL Predictions Week 17: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher take on Rob Ryan in Pick 'Em rematch

1:30 Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher are back to make their predictions for Week 17 in the NFL, with the aim to take down two-time Super Bowl winning coach Rob Ryan - again! Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher are back to make their predictions for Week 17 in the NFL, with the aim to take down two-time Super Bowl winning coach Rob Ryan - again!

'The biggest rematch that Sky Sports has seen since Froch-Groves: Part Two!'

Well, not quite. But Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher are back to give their predictions for Week 17 in the NFL, with one aim, to take down Rob Ryan - again!

Incredibly, the MNF duo got the better of two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Ryan in Week One, but can they repeat the trick for the final week of the 2020 regular season? Click on the video above to watch them make their picks!

2020 Prediction Results Sky Sports NFL Sky Sports NFL UK Week One Rob Ryan 10 Neville/Carragher 11 Liam Plunkett 10 Week Two Jeff Reinebold 15 Warne/Hussain 10 Anya Shrubsole 14 Week Three Neil Reynolds 11 Golf Vodcast crew 10 Thomas Bjørn 7 Week Four Shaun Gayle 8 NBA Heat Check 7 Samantha Quek 8 Week Five Richard Graves 8 Sky Rugby League 8 Oli McBurnie 11 Week Six Rob Ryan 9 Sky Sports Boxing 8 Aaron Cresswell 7 Week Seven Brian Baldinger 10 Caroline Barker 11 Hannah Blundell 8 Week Eight Jeff Reinebold 9 Tamsin Greenway 6 Darren Bent 8 Week Nine Vince Young 11 Rob Key 9 Harry Aikines-Aryeetey 9 Week 10 Neil Reynolds 9 Phoebe Schecter 9 Asmir Begović 7 Week 11 Shaun Gayle 9 Sky Sports Darts 7 Paul Nicholson 7 Week 12 Richard Graves 10 Paul Merson 11 Adebayo Akinfenwa 12 Week 13 Jeff Reinebold 12 Brian Baldinger 6 Ronnie Irani 10 Week 14 Gregg Rosenthal 9 Eddie Hearn 10 Andreas Weimann 11 Week 15 Neil Reynolds 11 Emma Paton 10 Peter Wright 8 Week 16 Shaun Gayle 10 Rob Lee 11 Ollie Robinson 11 Total score 161 144 148

Coach Ryan, meanwhile, is out for revenge, saying: "These guys came out strong, but that was Week One. This reminds me of the time when in 2002 I was a coach for the New England Patriots and we got beat 31-0 in Week One by the worst team in the league - the Buffalo Bills - but in the last week of the season, much like this rematch, we beat them 31-0 and then went on to win the Super Bowl. That's all I'm saying. I'm going to put these two footballers in their place!"

Each week, Sky Sports' NFL experts take on representatives from the wider Sky Sports family and a guest from NFL UK, who this week have British sprinter Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake making their picks.

Week 17 Predictions Rob Ryan Neville/Carragher Mitchell-Blake Steelers @ Browns Browns Browns Browns Cardinals @ Rams Rams Rams Cardinals Washington @ Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Jets @ Patriots, Sun, 6pm Jets Jets Jets Falcons @ Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Cowboys @ Giants Cowboys Giants Cowboys Vikings @ Lions Vikings Vikings Vikings Ravens @ Bengals Ravens Ravens Ravens Dolphins @ Bills Bills Bills Bills Titans @ Texans, 9.25pm Titans Titans Titans Seahawks @ 49ers Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Jaguars @ Colts Colts Colts Colts Raiders @ Broncos Raiders Broncos Raiders Chargers @ Chiefs Chargers Chargers Chargers Packers @ Bears Packers Packers Packers Saints @ Panthers Saints Saints Saints Bold indicates live on Sky

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

0:53 JuJu Smith-Schuster's fourth quarter touchdown saw Pittsburgh come from 17 points down to beat Indianapolis last Sunday. JuJu Smith-Schuster's fourth quarter touchdown saw Pittsburgh come from 17 points down to beat Indianapolis last Sunday.

COACH RYAN PICK: Browns

"The Browns need the game to get in. They better not be dumb enough to play like they did last week [in defeat to the New York Jets], where they never ran the football. I'm tempted to take the Steelers, but not if they've got Mason Rudolph playing at quarterback."

NEVILLE/CARRAGHER PICK: Browns

Carragher: "I love what the Browns are doing this season; Baker Mayfield is starting to look like a No 1 draft pick, so the Browns will win."

MITCHELL-BLAKE PICK: Browns

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

5:45 Highlights of the NFL clash between the 49ers and the Cardinals from Week 16 in the NFL. Highlights of the NFL clash between the 49ers and the Cardinals from Week 16 in the NFL.

COACH RYAN PICK: Rams

"I'll go with the Rams here. I know Neil Reynolds loves Kurt Warner, and this John Wolford kid at quarterback could turn out to be the 2020 Warner. He has been bounced around the league, has never even taken a snap in the NFL, but I think he gets them the win here against the Cardinals - I don't like the body language of Kyler Murray."

NEVILLE/CARRAGHER PICK: Rams

Neville: "The Rams have an unbelievable record in this one - they've won their last seven against the Cardinals - and that's going to continue on Sunday, I can tell you that for nothing."

MITCHELL-BLAKE PICK: Cardinals

Washington Football Team @ Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

1:02 Jeff Reinebold tells NFL Overtime that rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts has injected some juice into the Eagles offence. Jeff Reinebold tells NFL Overtime that rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts has injected some juice into the Eagles offence.

COACH RYAN PICK: Eagles

"The Eagles can't stop anybody on defence - they gave up 550 yards last week in their loss to the [Dallas] Cowboys - but I like their quarterback Jalen Hurts - he has energised that team. They've really got nothing to play for, and Washington have got an unbelievable defensive line which destroyed Philly the first time they played, but I just think the Eagles spoil the party."

NEVILLE/CARRAGHER PICK: Eagles

Carragher: "Hurts has got the Eagles going at the moment, so I'm going with Philly to win."

MITCHELL-BLAKE PICK: Eagles

