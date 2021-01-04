Arizona Cardinals 7-18 Los Angeles Rams: Kyler Murray injured as Rams knock out Cards

0:38 Kyler Murray walks off the field injured after a sack from Morgan Fox. Kyler Murray walks off the field injured after a sack from Morgan Fox.

The Los Angeles Rams booked their place in the NFC playoffs at the expense of the Arizona Cardinals, who lost quarterback Kyler Murray to injury, with an 18-7 victory on Sunday.

Murray sat out for most of the first three quarters with an ankle injury aggravated on Arizona's opening drive. He came back in the game with the Cardinals trailing in the fourth quarter but was severely limited as he passed for 87 yards.

The Rams were also without their regular starter at QB, Jared Goff, but backup John Wolford was impressive, throwing for 231 yards and rushing for 56 more on debut, bouncing back from being picked off with his very first throw in the NFL.

Rams passing: John Wolford, 22/38, 231 yards, 1 INT

Rushing leader: John Wolford, six carries, 56 yards

Receiving leader: Cam Akers, four catches, 52 yards

Despite failing to score an offensive touchdown for the second straight game, the Rams (10-6) still snapped a two-game losing streak to earn a their third postseason berth in four years under head coach Sean McVay.

Troy Hill returned an interception of Cardinals backup QB Chris Streveler 84 yards for a touchdown in yet another dominant defensive performance by Los Angeles.

Cardinals passing: Chris Streveler, 11/16, 105 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Kenyan Drake, 10 carries, 36 yards

Receiving leader: Dan Arnold, three catches, 46 yards

The Rams defence put up nine points via Hill's pick-six and a safety, while Matt Gay fired through a hat-trick of field goals which proved more than enough points against a toothless Arizona (8-8) attack on offence.

Jonathan Ward scored their only touchdown less than five minutes into the game - Arizona benefiting from the short field position off off the back of Wolford's interception - but the Cardinals managed only 214 yards of total offence in the contest as a whole.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Cardinals 7-0 Rams Chris Streveler 11-yard TD pass to Jonathan Ward (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Cardinals 7-3 Rams Matt Gay 28-yard field goal Cardinals 7-5 Rams Safety Cardinals 7-12 Rams Troy Hill 84-yard interception return for TD (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Cardinals 7-15 Rams Matt Gay 34-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Cardinals 7-18 Rams Matt Gay 27-yard field goal

Wolford's debut for the Rams started horrifically when he threw a terrible interception to linebacker Jordan Hicks on his first dropback deep in Rams territory. But he shook it off and led the Rams on three lengthy drives in the first half.

One of those resulted in Cam Akers fumbling at the one-yard line, but Los Angeles got a safety when Arizona left guard Justin Push held A'Shawn Robinson in the endzone moments later.

Hill put the Rams ahead by the half when he tipped Streveler's underthrown pass to himself and raced downfield for his second pick-six against Arizona this season and third in six games.

Gay's third field goal, in the fourth quarter, had the Rams up 18-7 and prompted the return of Murray. He immediately drove the Cardinals deep into Rams territory, but Robinson then blocked a field goal attempt with nine minutes to play to all but end the contest

