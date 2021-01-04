Washington Football Team 20-14 Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts benched in bizarre finish to game as Washington win NFC East

5:28 Highlights of the Week 17 of 2020 NFL season clash between Washington and the Eagles. Highlights of the Week 17 of 2020 NFL season clash between Washington and the Eagles.

The Washington Football Team clinched the NFC East division and a postseason berth with a controversial 20-14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

Washington (7-9) entered the game knowing that a win would send them to the playoffs, while the already-eliminated Eagles (4-11-1) could have sent the New York Giants (6-10) - who had earlier beaten the Dallas Cowboys - through with a victory of their own.

The Eagles trailed by only three points, down 17-14 in the third quarter, when head coach Doug Pederson passed up a chip-shot field goal to tie the game up to instead go for it on fourth-and-four.

Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels were left bemused by Doug Pederson's decision to bench Jalen Hurts during the Eagles' defeat to Washington.

Eagles passing: Jalen Hurts, 7/20, 72 yards, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Boston Scott, 15 carries, 65 yards

Receiving leader: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, two catches, 40 yards

Jalen Hurts' pass to Quez Watkins fell incomplete and the Philadelphia quarterback - who had earlier scored two rushing TDs - was benched shortly after in another bizarre move by Pederson.

Watch Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' best plays against Washington in Week 17

Backup QB Nate Sudfeld was intercepted on his second pass, fumbled the snap on his second series leading the offence. That helped set up a 42-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins that made it 20-14 midway through the fourth quarter and Washington held on from there.

With victory, Washington clinched the No 4 seed in the NFC playoffs and will now host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wild Card Weekend. Ron Rivera's team is the first to make the playoffs with a sub-.500 record since his former team, the 2014 Carolina Panthers, won the NFC South with a 7-8-1 record.

Washington passing: Alex Smith, 22/32, 162 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing leader: Antonio Gibson, 19 carries, 75 yards

Receiving leader: Cam Sims, five catches, 43 yards

Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth can't believe Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps' brilliant hit-stick interception.

Back after missing two games with a calf injury, Alex Smith improved to 5-1 as a starter this season as he completed 22 of 32 passes for 162 yards, with two touchdowns as well as two interceptions.

Eagles QB Hurts admittedly struggled against Washington's fearsome defensive front, completing only seven of his 20 passes, as well as being picked off in the first quarter. But his two rushing scores in the second saw Philly not only back into the game but into a 14-10 lead briefly.

The Washington defence, which has held seven straight opponents under 21 points, registered three sacks, forced three turnovers and held Philadelphia to 216 yards of total offence.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Washington 7-0 Eagles Alex Smith five-yard TD pass to Terry McLaurin (extra point) Washington 10-0 Eagles Dustin Hopkins 42-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Washington 10-7 Eagles Jalen Hurts six-yard TD run (extra point) Washington 10-14 Eagles Jalen Hurts six-yard TD run (extra point) Washington 17-14 Eagles Alex Smith 13-yard TD pass to Logan Thomas (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Washington 20-14 Eagles Dustin Hopkins 42-yard field goal

After entering the game with zero points all season on its opening possession, Washington drove 91 yards in 15 plays and led 7-0 on Smith's five-yard pass to Terry McLaurin. A 42-yard field goal by Hopkins off the back of Hurts' interception made it 10-0 two minutes later.

The Eagles grabbed the momentum as Hurts redeemed himself with two rushing scores in the second quarter, but Washington regained the advantage by half-time with Smith picking out a leaping Logan Thomas in the endzone for a 13-yard TD and a 17-14 lead.

Watch as Washington tight end Logan Thomas climbs major ladder for this acrobatic touchdown.

The second half was a hugely disappointing affair, not in keeping with what was on the line in the game. The two teams traded two punts each to start, before Smith threw his first interception.

That's when Hurts and the Eagles had the chance to tie things up at 17-17 with a field goal only to choose not to. Sudfeld came into the game shortly after and Washington eased to victory.

