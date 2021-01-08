Deshaun Watson reportedly unhappy at Houston Texans' hiring of new general manager without his involvement

Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans finished a disappointing 4-12 this season

Houston Texans quarterback ​​​​​​​Deshaun Watson is reportedly "extremely unhappy" with the team over his lack of involvement in the process of hiring new general manager Nick Caserio this week.

Texans owner Cal McNair had previously informed Watson he would be involved in the process and be asked to provide feedback during the team's search for a new GM and head coach, but that has not happened to this point, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

Rapoport noted that Watson wanted the organisation to at least listen to his voice, as well as the locker room's, and also give him the opportunity to meet with candidates.

Instead, Watson apparently found out on Twitter about the impending hire of Caserio, similar to how he found out about his leading recover DeAndre Hopkins' trade to the Arizona Cardinals last March.

1:59 J.J. Watt launched an incredible rant about the Texans' performance following their 37-31 defeat at the hands of Cincinnati J.J. Watt launched an incredible rant about the Texans' performance following their 37-31 defeat at the hands of Cincinnati

According to Rapoport, Watson has not spoken to Texans brass in the last few days, though they have tried to call him,

Earlier on Thursday, Caserio issued a statement after his hiring was made official, saying he wants to "build something special" in Houston.

Watson is coming off a season in which he threw for a career-best, league-leading 4,823 passing yards while being named to his third Pro Bowl, but the Texans finished a disappointing 4-12.

1:16 After the announcement of his new four-year, record-setting $160million contract extension, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was brought to tears After the announcement of his new four-year, record-setting $160million contract extension, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was brought to tears

"We just need a whole culture shift," Watson said on Monday. "We just need new energy. We just need discipline. We need structure. We need a leader so we can follow that leader as players. That's what we need."

The 25-year-old under contract in Houston until 2025, but rumours are now swirling that he could request a trade this offseason, with the New England Patriots emerging as one of several possible destinations.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!