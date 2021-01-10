Baltimore Ravens 20-13 Tennessee Titans: Lamar Jackson clinches first career playoff win

5:43 Highlights of the Baltimore Ravens against the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Playoffs. Highlights of the Baltimore Ravens against the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Playoffs.

Lamar Jackson rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown as he recovered from an early interception to propel the Baltimore Ravens to a 20-13 Wild Card victory in a defensive battle against the Tennessee Titans and clinch the first playoff win of his NFL career.

Marcus Peters sealed the victory with two minutes to play when he intercepted Ryan Tannehill's pass intended for Kalif Raymond, prompting a satisfying moment for the Ravens as they stomped on the Titans logo in retaliation to Tennessee having done the same ahead of their Week 11 victory in Baltimore.

The Titans had responded bullishly to pre-game doubts of their 28th-ranked defense's ability to contain the Ravens as they picked off Jackson and sacked him four times in the first half.

Jackson eventually sparked into life with an electrifying 48-yard touchdown run amid a defining stretch of 17 straight points for Baltimore, who themselves excelled on defense by limiting 2,000-yard rushing champion Derrick Henry to just 40 yards off 18 carries.

Ravens passing: Lamar Jackson, 17/24, 179 yards, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Lamar Jackson, 16 carries, 136 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: Marquise Brown, seven catches, 109 yards

0:45 Titans draw first blood in their playoff game with the Ravens, Ryan Tannehill finding A.J Brown Titans draw first blood in their playoff game with the Ravens, Ryan Tannehill finding A.J Brown

AJ Brown gave the Titans an early lead when he won his end zone duel with Marlon Humphrey to haul in a 10-yard touchdown pass after Tannehill had gone a perfect six for six on the drive.

Jackson had unwelcome flashbacks to his interception on the first drive of last season's playoff defeat to the Titans as he was picked off by Malcolm Butler on deep ball intended for Miles Boykin. Tennessee were forced to settle for a 45-yard field goal from Stephen Gostkowski on the resulting drive.

Titans passing: Ryan Tannehill, 18/26, 165 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Derrick Henry, 18 carries, 40 yards

Receiving leader: A.J. Brown, six catches, 83 yards, 1 TD

1:04 Watch as Ravens' Lamar Jackson ties the game against the Titans with this 48-yard run touchdown Watch as Ravens' Lamar Jackson ties the game against the Titans with this 48-yard run touchdown

After connecting well with Marquise Brown for a 29-yard pickup Jackson saw a promising drive stall in the red zone on a sack by Brooks Reed as the Ravens' first points came via Justin Tucker's 33-yard field goal.

Last year's league MVP then conjured a familiar moment of individual magic by abandoning the passing play and propelling himself beyond multiple tackle attempts before stretching inside the pylon for a 48-yard touchdown run.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Titans 7-0 Ravens Ryan Tannehill 10-yard TD pass to AJ Brown (extra point) Titans 10-0 Ravens Stephen Gostowski 45-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Titans 10-3 Ravens Justin Tucker 33-yard field goal Titans 10-10 Ravens Lamar Jackson 48-yard rushing TD THIRD QUARTER Titans 10-17 Ravens J.K. Dobbins four-yard rushing TD (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Titans 13-17 Ravens Stephen Gostowski 25-yard field goal Titans 13-20 Ravens Justin Tucker 51-yard field goal

0:27 rookie J.K. Dobbins puts the Ravens in front for the first time in their playoff game with the Titans rookie J.K. Dobbins puts the Ravens in front for the first time in their playoff game with the Titans

Baltimore made it 17 unanswered points when rookie J.K. Dobbins followed the blocking of fullback Patrick Ricard, who was outstanding on the drive, to run in a four-yard touchdown.

Tennessee re-introduced the threat of Brown after a quiet period spell since his opening touchdown, but were held to a 25-yard Gostowski field goal to make it 17-13 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Their window of hope widened moments later when Tucker was wayward with a 52-yard field goal attempt.

1:11 Ryan Tannehill is picked off by Marcus Peters, sealing the win for the Ravens, who rub salt into the wound by celebrating on the Titans logo Ryan Tannehill is picked off by Marcus Peters, sealing the win for the Ravens, who rub salt into the wound by celebrating on the Titans logo

Tucker made amends soon after with a 51-yard field goal with 4.23 on the clock after a fourth-down conversion had been pulled back for a soft offensive pass interference call on Willie Snead.

Having led the NFL with five fourth-quarter comebacks in the regular season, Tannehill's efforts to add to his tally came up short as he was picked off by Peters with two minutes to play, allowing the Ravens to chew down the clock for the win.

