Ben Roethlisberger's Steelers struggles, Ravens' playoff road run continues: NFL Wild Card stats

4:13 A look back at the best of the action from the Wild Card Round of the 2020 NFL season A look back at the best of the action from the Wild Card Round of the 2020 NFL season

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and die-hard Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange lends his talents to the 2020 NFL season, bringing you his top 10 stats from Super Wild Card Weekend...

The Cleveland Browns won their first game in Pittsburgh since 2003, their first playoff win since 1994 and their first playoff win on the road since 1969. They also beat the Steelers in the playoffs for the first time, having lost their previous two meetings. A defensive touchdown was scored on the first scrimmage play for the first time in any playoff game and the 28 points scored by the Browns tied the record for the most by a team in the first quarter of any playoff game. The Raiders led the Oilers 28-0 after the first quarter of the 1969 divisional round and ended up winning 56-7.

1:31 Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw four interceptions as Cleveland secured their first playoff win since 1994 Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw four interceptions as Cleveland secured their first playoff win since 1994

Ben Roethlisberger became the first player to have at least four touchdown passes and four interceptions in the same playoff game, while his 47 passes in the defeat set a new record for any NFL game, whether a regular-season game or in the playoffs. The previous playoff record was 43 completions, by Tom Brady in Super Bowl LI.

The Buffalo Bills won their first playoff game since the 1995 Wild Card round, breaking the third-longest active drought without a playoff win entering this season.

0:49 The Bills deny Philip Rivers' Hail Mary pass for the Colts in the finals seconds to secure their first playoff win since 1995 The Bills deny Philip Rivers' Hail Mary pass for the Colts in the finals seconds to secure their first playoff win since 1995

The Baltimore Ravens (11-6) maintained their record as the only NFL team with a winning record in playoff games away from home, and John Harbaugh won his eighth career road playoff game, breaking a tie with Tom Landry and Tom Coughlin for the most road playoff wins by a head coach all-time.

Most road wins in the playoffs by a head coach Head coach Road wins John Harbaugh 8 Tom Landry 7 Tom Coughlin 7 Joe Gibbs 5 Mike McCarthy 5

Since moving to the NFC in 2002, the Seattle Seahawks have played 10 home playoff games. They have lost both their games against the Los Angeles Rams, while winning all of the other eight.

0:48 Cam Akers extended the Rams' lead over the Seahawks with this five-yard touchdown Cam Akers extended the Rams' lead over the Seahawks with this five-yard touchdown

Cam Akers totalled 176 yards from scrimmage in the Rams' victory over the Seahawks, which is the second-most by a rookie in a postseason game in the Super Bowl era.

Most yards by a rookie in the playoffs Player Team Opposition Year Yards Timmy Smith Washington Broncos 1987 213 Cam Akers Rams Seahawks 2020 176 Duane Thomas Cowboys 49ers 1970 167 Fred Taylor Jaguars Patriots 1998 162 Franco Harris Steelers Raiders 1972 160 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks Eagles 2019 160

The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team had the largest difference in the number of regular-season starts among opposing starting quarterbacks in playoff history.

Largest difference in starts among opposing QBs in playoffs QB 1 (starts) Team QB 2 (starts) Team Difference Tom Brady (299) TB Taylor Heinicke (1) Was 298 Tom Brady (267) NE Patrick Mahomes (17) KC 250 Brett Favre (285) GB Tony Romo (55) Dal 230

3:26 Watch Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady's best throws from his 381-yard game against Washington on Super Wild Card Weekend Watch Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady's best throws from his 381-yard game against Washington on Super Wild Card Weekend

Tom Brady became the 23rd quarterback to win a playoff game with more than one team, with only Brett Favre and Joe Montana having previously won at least 10 playoff games with one team before winning one with a another.

4:34 Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke had a hugely impressive game in his first-ever playoff start against Tampa Bay Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke had a hugely impressive game in his first-ever playoff start against Tampa Bay

Taylor Heinicke became the sixth quarterback to start a playoff game having not started a single game during that regular season. The only one of those six to actually win their postseason game was Frank Reich, who did it twice for good measure!

In their victory over the Chicago Bears, the New Orleans Saints allowed the fewest points (9) and total yards (239) in a playoff game in franchise history. The Saints have now won their last seven meetings with the Bears, with the Bears' last victory coming in 2008.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!