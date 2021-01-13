Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was Wild Card Weekend standout, says Kay Adams

Kay Adams called out Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as having 'the performance of Wild Card Weekend' after beating the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans knocked Jackson's Ravens out of the playoffs last year, while they also beat them 30-24 in overtime earlier this season. In their revenge win at the weekend, Jackson ran for 136 yards, including an epic 48-yard touchdown run, while Marquise Brown also had a day with over 100 yard receiving.

5:43 Highlights from the Ravens against the Titans in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs Highlights from the Ravens against the Titans in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs

Asked on NFL Overtime (Sky Sports NFL, Tuesdays, 9pm) which player was the standout of the weekend, Good Morning Football host Adams was emphatic in her answer: "I would say Lamar Jackson. What he was able to do.

"There were two narratives around our reigning MVP, that he cannot come back from behind and that he cannot win a big game, but he took care of business against a team that has bullied him and his squad.

1:04 Watch as Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ties the game against the Titans with this epic 48-yard run touchdown Watch as Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ties the game against the Titans with this epic 48-yard run touchdown

"They did it in epic fashion; that run was maybe the best I've seen in playoff history - his own coach said it was the best run he'd seen by a quarterback - and I was just so impressed by how he was able to use his legs.

"The run game was impressive with J.K. Dobbins but, more importantly, Marquise Brown - a first-round pick [in the 2019 Draft] who hasn't really done what he's supposed to as far as fulfilling his potential - he really stepped up and shone in his biggest moment.

0:27 Rookie J.K. Dobbins puts the Ravens in front for the first time in their playoff game with the Titans Rookie J.K. Dobbins puts the Ravens in front for the first time in their playoff game with the Titans

"I expect to see more of that. But they've got a tough game coming up in Buffalo, bad weather, but we'll see what they can do."

Sky Sports NFL expert Jeff Reinebold was also full of praise for Jackson, particularly how he bounced back after throwing an early interception, contributing to them falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter.

1:11 Ryan Tannehill is picked off by Marcus Peters, sealing the win for the Ravens, who rub salt into the wound by celebrating on the Titans logo Ryan Tannehill is picked off by Marcus Peters, sealing the win for the Ravens, who rub salt into the wound by celebrating on the Titans logo

"He showed out. My man is so gifted," said Reinebold. "The Titans made it tough, Ryan Tannehill was good early on, but Lamar has the arm and the legs to beat you.

"The biggest thing though was, he made a few mistakes early, but when he came back, boy did he come back!

"He plays the game at a speed where it looks like a Madden game."

