Jacksonville Jaguars finalising deal to make Urban Meyer new head coach

Urban Meyer looks on in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats

The Jacksonville Jaguars are close to finalising a deal to make Urban Meyer their new head coach, NFL Network reported on Thursday.

Meyer put together a 187-32 record in 17 seasons as a college head coach, winning two national championships with Florida and one with Ohio State, the latter of which he went 83-9 with across seven seasons.

The 56-year-old retired at the end of the 2018 season and has since been working as a college football analyst for FOX Sports.

Doug Marrone was fired as the Jaguars head coach at the beginning of January at the end of a 1-15 campaign. He had been in charge for over four seasons, with his best coming in 2017 when the team reached the AFC Championship game.

One leading attraction to the vacancy is the organisation's ownership of the No 1 overall pick at the 2021 NFL Draft, which puts them in pole position to acquire Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

4:13 A look back at the best of the action from the Wild Card Round of the 2020 NFL season. A look back at the best of the action from the Wild Card Round of the 2020 NFL season.

The Jaguars currently have 11 picks at their disposal in total, including the Los Angeles Rams' first-rounder along with the No 33 and No 45 selections.

Speaking after the firing of Marrone, Jaguars owner Shad Khan stated he was "committed and determined to deliver winning football to the City of Jacksonville".

The team's pursuit of Meyer has raised questions over his ability to replicate his success in college on the NFL stage.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!