Robert Saleh: New York Jets to hire 49ers defensive boss as he becomes NFL's first Muslim head coach

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has agreed in principle to become the head coach of the New York Jets, making him the first Muslim to take charge of an NFL team.

He replaces Adam Gase, who was fired hours after a loss to the New England Patriots in Week 17.

That concluded two seasons in charge for Gase, in which the Jets went 9-23, including 2-14 in 2020.

San Francisco fielded a top-10 defense in total yards (fifth), rush yards (seventh) and pass yards (fourth) under Saleh's leadership last year.

📰 https://t.co/CiIczkN97j pic.twitter.com/NC3nW27uNa — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 15, 2021

In 2019, the 49ers were second overall in the league in total defense (281.8 yards per game) and first in pass defense, going on to reach the Super Bowl before losing to Kansas City.

Saleh, 41, interviewed with the Jets twice, and is highly thought-of by 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

"I don't know what's wrong with people if they don't hire him," Shanahan said recently.

"I mean, he's as good as you can get.

"I hope everyone's not very smart and doesn't hire him, so I can keep him. But I'm expecting not to have him."

The Jets interviewed Saleh and Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in person.

They conducted virtual interviews with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and New Orleans Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn.

Saleh will become the 20th head coach of the Jets, who have the second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jets, who lost a franchise-record 13 consecutive games to open the 2020 season, have gone five years without a winning record. They last made the playoffs in 2010.