Tom Brady into 14th Conference final, Kansas City Chiefs reach third in a row: NFL stats from Divisional Playoffs

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has made it through to a Conference Championship final for the 14th time in his career

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and die-hard Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange lends his talents to the 2020 NFL season, bringing you his top 10 stats from the divisional round of the playoffs...

Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers and Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams provided the fourth-youngest combined age of head coaches in a playoff game in history, and the youngest for 50 years.

Youngest head coaches to compete in a playoff game Coaches Combined age Year Curly Lambeau & Ray Flaherty 71y 351d 1936 George Halas & Steve Owen 74y 193d 1933 Don Shula & John Madden 75y 253d 1970 Matt LaFleur & Sean McVay 76y 66d 2020 George Halas & Steve Owen 76y 177d 1934

The Packers racked up 484 yards of total offense and beat the top-ranked Rams defense. That total is the most allowed in a playoff game by the No 1 total defense since the 1970 merger, and also marked the most in a playoff win in Packers history.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team in NFL history to be outscored by an opponent by at least 40 points in their regular season meetings, before beating that same team in the playoffs. The New Orleans Saints won the two regular season games 34-23 and 38-3.

It was the first playoff game in NFL history since at least 1950 to feature the two players with the most career passing touchdowns entering the game (Drew Brees and Tom Brady). It was the second playoff game between the two players with the most passing yards entering the game, after the 1998 divisional round game between John Elway of the Denver Broncos and Dan Marino of the Miami Dolphins.

Brady will play in a 14th Conference final of his career, becoming just the fourth quarterback to start in both an AFC and NFC Championship game, after Joe Montana, Jay Schroeder and Craig Morton. He will be hoping to emulate Morton as the only player to start in a Super Bowl for each conference, having played for the Dallas Cowboys from the NFC and Broncos from the AFC.

The Buffalo Bills attempted 13 passes before their first rush in their victory over the Baltimore Ravens. They became the first team in the last 30 years to have no rushes in the first quarter of a playoff game. Their total of 32 rushing yards is the fourth-fewest in a playoff win in NFL history.

Fewest rushing yards in playoff history Team Opponent Year Rushing yards Patriots Ravens 2014 14 Rams Titans 1999 (Super Bowl) 29 Rams Vikings 1999 31 Bills Ravens 2020 32

The Bills became the first team to score more defensive touchdowns in a postseason game than their opponents managed on offense since the 2005 New England Patriots defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-3 in the Wild Card round.

Taron Johnson's 101-yard interception return for the Bills tied the longest such return in NFL postseason history.

Longest interception returns in playoff history Player Team Opponent Year Yards George Teague Packers Lions 1994 2021 Taron Johnson Bills Ravens 2021 101 James Harrison Steelers Cardinals 2009 100 Champ Bailey Broncos Patriots 2006 100

With victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Kansas City Chiefs have become the first team to host three successive AFC Championship games. The only other team to host three successive Conference Championship games had been the 2002-2004 Philadelphia Eagles, also coached by Andy Reid.

Before injury, Patrick Mahomes joined Steve Young as the only quarterbacks to have both a passing and rushing touchdown in three successive playoff games. If he is fit for the Chiefs, the four starting quarterbacks in the Conference Championship games will all have won at least six games in a row. It could be the first time that one conference will have starting quarterbacks who are both 25 or younger (Mahomes and Josh Allen), with the other QBs both 35 or older (Brady and Aaron Rodgers).

