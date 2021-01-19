NFL cancels Scouting Combine with Draft prospects to complete virtual workouts and interviews

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is widely regarded as the No 1 Draft prospect this year

The NFL has cancelled the annual Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, with Draft prospects set to hold virtual workouts and interviews on college campuses.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the NFL has informed all 32 teams there will be no in-person workouts as well as limited in-person medical examinations.

Each team will be permitted to send one physician and one athletic trainer to examine selected individuals ahead of the Draft, scheduled to take place between April 29 and May 1 in Cleveland.

The 40-yard dash is one of the most popular events at the Scouting Combine

The league is working with club physicians to obtain comprehensive medical information on each of the invited prospects.

The plan will likely involve a combination of virtual interviews by club medical staffs and testing completed at labs and medical facilities near the invited prospect's residence.

Justin Herbert, now LA Chargers quarterback, shows off his skills at the 2020 Combine

In a memo, sent to all teams on Monday evening, the NFL said: "Combine will be conducted in a different format.

It added: "We will work with the schools to encourage consistency in testing and drills across pro days and ensure that all clubs have access to video from those workouts, irrespective of whether the club is represented at a particular workout."

Last February's Scouting Combine took placed as planned, but the 2020 Draft was moved to a virtual event following the widespread outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

