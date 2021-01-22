Jennifer King: Washington Football Team appoint NFL's first Black female full-time coach

Jennifer King was a coaching intern with the Washington Footballl Team during the 2020 season

Jennifer King has been promoted to an offensive assistant by the Washington Football Team, making her the first Black female full-time coach in NFL history.

King's move up the coaching ladder was reported by NFL Network. She spent the 2020 season as a coaching intern in Washington, predominantly working alongside running backs coach Randy Jordan.

She also made history earlier this month, alongside Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar, when they became the first female coaches to occupy opposing sidelines in the playoffs.

King previously spent time in 2018 and 2019 working as an intern during the offseason and training camp with the Carolina Panthers, and was quality control coach with Dartmouth College during the 2019 season.

She also served as an assistant wide receiver coach and special teams assistant for the now-defunct Arizona Hotshots in the Alliance of American Football.

Washington also made history in August 2020 when they named former NFL running back Jason Wright as the league's first Black team president.

Mayhew set to leave 49ers to become Washington GM

Martin Mayhew during his time as Detroit Lions general manager - he will take on the same role in Washington

Washington are set to appoint San Francisco 49ers executive Martin Mayhew as their new general manager, according to NFL Network.

The role was thought to be going to Marty Hurney, who worked alongside current Washington head coach Ron Rivera in Carolina, but he will now take a high-ranking role in the front office.

Mayhew has been an executive in the NFL for 20 years and served as general manager of the Detroit Lions between 2008 and 2015.

He spent nine years as an NFL cornerback, including four with Washington, where he won Super Bowl XXVI in 1992.