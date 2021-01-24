Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-26 Green Bay Packers: Tom Brady outduels Aaron Rodgers to lead Bucs to Super Bowl

6:01 Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game

Tom Brady came through a turbulent second half to edge his first playoff duel with Aaron Rodgers and lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl with a 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Bucs defense sacked Rodgers five times on the day, and three times in the first half, while the offense saw two potentially costly interceptions going unpunished by the Packers, who lacked their usual conviction in the redzone throughout the game.

1:12 Tom Brady sealed his return to a 10th Super Bowl after surviving three second-half interceptions against the Green Bay Packers Tom Brady sealed his return to a 10th Super Bowl after surviving three second-half interceptions against the Green Bay Packers

Vital exchanges favoured the Bucs in the first half as Brady capitalised on a Rodgers interception with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Scotty Miller in the final seconds after the Packers were limited to a field goal at the end of a 15-play drive that had seen them squander a first-and-goal opportunity.

Momentum leaned towards the Packers after the break, though, when Robert Tonyan and Davante Adams touchdowns either side of Adrian Amos' interception made it a five-point game at 28-23, only for interceptions from Jaire Alexander on back-to-back drives to be followed by successive three-and-outs.

2:12 Reaction from Tom Brady and Bruce Arians after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game to book their place at Super Bowl LV Reaction from Tom Brady and Bruce Arians after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game to book their place at Super Bowl LV

Trailing 31-26 just short of the two-minute warning, the Packers opted against going for it on fourth down, paving the way for Brady to run down the clock as he booked his return to a remarkable 10th Super Bowl.

Buccaneers passing: Tom Brady, 20/36, 280 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs

Rushing leader: Leonard Fournette, 12 carries, 55 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: Chris Godwin, five catches, 110 yards

0:42 Aaron Rodgers hits Marquez Valdes-Scantling who shakes off a defender and then runs in for the score for the Green Bay Packers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game Aaron Rodgers hits Marquez Valdes-Scantling who shakes off a defender and then runs in for the score for the Green Bay Packers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game

The Bucs screeched out the blocks as Brady floated a 15-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans over a flailing Kevin King to convert on third down for the third time on a nine-play opening drive, to which Rodgers responded with a 50-yard strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling having escaped on third-and-15 from his own five with a 23-yard pass to Allen Lazard.

Brady was fortunate to avoid being intercepted when he took a deep-shot in the direction of Chris Godwin, who managed to juggle the catch for a 52-yard pickup. Leonard Fournette capitalised on the next play with a 20-yard touchdown run that included a stunning spin move to leave Amos in his wake.

Packers passing: Aaron Rodgers, 33/48, 346 yards, 3 TD, 1 INTs

Rushing leader: Aaron Jones, six carries, 27 yards

Receiving leader: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, four catches, 115 yards, 1 TD

1:28 Tom Brady lobs a pass to Chris Godwin who juggles the ball for a 52-yard completion and on the very next play Leonard Fournette rolls out right for a 20-yard rushing TD for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady lobs a pass to Chris Godwin who juggles the ball for a 52-yard completion and on the very next play Leonard Fournette rolls out right for a 20-yard rushing TD for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Packers were dealt a setback when they could only turn a 15-play drive into a 24-yard Mason Crosby field goal, the usually-unflinching Adams first failing to haul in a would-be score after evading Carlton Davis, before finding himself wide-open on the next play only to see Lavonte David bat down Rodgers' pass. The pair did finally connect on third-and-six, but Adams was unable to get his feet down at the back of the end zone.

A Rodgers interception late in the half was then punished ruthlessly as Brady targeted Packers cornerback King again on a perfectly-weighted 39-yard touchdown pass to Miller having converted on fourth-and-four the previous play.

0:45 Tom Brady unfurls an absolute beauty of a deep ball to Scotty Miller for a 39-yard score for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady unfurls an absolute beauty of a deep ball to Scotty Miller for a 39-yard score for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Bucs 7-0 Packers Tom Brady 15-yard TD pass to Mike Evans (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Bucs 7-7 Packers Aaron Rodgers 50-yard TD pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling (extra point) Bucs 14-7 Packers Leonard Fournette 20-yard rushing TD (extra point) Bucs 14-10 Packers Mason Crosby 24-yard field goal Bucs 21-10 Packers Tom Brady 39-yard TD pass to Scotty Miller (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Bucs 28-10 Packers Tom Brady eight-yard TD pass to Cameron Brate (extra point) Bucs 28-17 Packers Aaron Rodgers eight-yard TD pass to Robert Tonyan Bucs 28-23 Packers Aaron Rodgers two-yard TD pass to Davante Adams (2PT conversion attempt fails) FOURTH QUARTER Bucs 31-23 Packers Ryan Succop 46-yard field goal Bucs 31-26 Packers Mason Crosby 26-yard field goal

Brady was on hand to reward another takeaway early in the second half as he lofted an eight-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Brate after Devin White had returned an Aaron Jones fumble to the eight-yard line following a bruising hit from Jordan Whitehead.

The Packers issued an immediate reply through Rodgers' eight-yard laser to tight end Tonyan in the endzone followed by a timely interception from Amos on a pass intended for Evans, which they marched downfield to turn into a two-yard touchdown catch from Adams. It would have been a three-point game were it not for Equanimeous St. Brown's drop on the subsequent two-point conversion attempt.

1:04 Davante Adams scores a two-yard touchdown for the Green Bay Packers but Equanimeous St. Brown drops the two-point attempt in the NFC Championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Davante Adams scores a two-yard touchdown for the Green Bay Packers but Equanimeous St. Brown drops the two-point attempt in the NFC Championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay had their defense to thank for two straight three-and-out stops after Brady had been intercepted by Alexander on successive drives.

Ryan Succop's 46-yard field goal made it an eight-point game with under five minutes to play, before the Packers settled for a 26-yard Crosby kick as opposed to going for it on fourth down just shy of the two-minute warning - a decision that would allow the Bucs to see out the job and clinch a famous win.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!