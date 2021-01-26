Buffalo Bills' Cole Beasley played playoffs with broken leg

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley played with a broken fibular during their playoff run to the AFC Championship game

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has revealed that he spent the entirety of their postseason run playing on a broken leg.

Following the Bills' 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Conference Championship game, Beasley told reporters he played the final three weeks of the season with a broken fibula.

Beasley was banged up for their Super Wild Card win over the Indianapolis Colts and the Divisional Round beating of the Baltimore Ravens, committed to being part of Buffalo's deepest postseason run in 27 years before it ended on Sunday.

5:49 Highlights of the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game Highlights of the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game

"It was bad the first game I played but after that, you take a few meds and suck it up," Beasley said. "There was no way I was gonna miss a playoff game."

Beasley caught 14 passes for 145 yards in the three games he played with the injury. He added that the injury wasn't a full break and will eventually heal without needing surgery.

Meanwhile, Bills quarterback Josh Allen has said that he hopes his play in 2020 has proven that the team didn't make the wrong decision in drafting him with the No 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Allen had an unbelievable third season in the NFL, not only guiding his team to the AFC Championship Game but putting up career numbers with a 69.2 completion percentage, throwing for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a career year in 2020, leading the team to their first AFC Championship game for 27 years

"I proved that they didn't make a mistake by drafting me, going back a few years ago," Allen said after the loss to the Chiefs. "I gotta continue to go out there and have that same mindset.

"I'm just trying to help this team win with whatever and whichever way that I can."

In an AFC packed with talented, young quarterbacks, Allen understands full well that his play in 2020 has upped the expectations of the Bills going forward.

But, even with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs heading to a second-straight Super Bowl from the conference, Allen is determined for Buffalo to follow their own path.

"I think that's what every team would want, to be in consecutive Super Bowls and have the ability to win multiple Super Bowls," said Allen. "That's something we have to step back and look at.

"We don't want to be them. We don't want to be anybody else. But we want to be the best version of ourselves here. We think that's good enough."

