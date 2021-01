Chad Wheeler released by Seattle Seahawks after domestic violence arrest

Chad Wheeler is no longer a Seattle Seahawk

The Seattle Seahawks have released offensive lineman Chad Wheeler following his arrest last weekend during an investigation of domestic violence.

Wheeler was waived by the Seahawks on Wednesday, according to the official NFL transactions.

The 27-year-old was arrested by police in the Seattle suburb of Kent, Washington, and booked into the King County Jail early on Saturday for investigation of felony domestic violence.

He had an initial court appearance on Monday and was released from jail on Tuesday after posting $400,000 bond.

"The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence," a team statement said.

"Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team."

Wheeler joined the Seahawks in 2019 and appeared in five games this season. His contract with the team was set to expire with the start of the new league year in March.

The King County Prosecutors Office is expected to make a charging decision in Wheeler's case on Wednesday.

Officers went to a residence in Kent on Friday night after the victim and family members called 911 and reported the victim had locked herself in a bathroom after being attacked, according to the case file.

Arriving officers heard a woman screaming, forced their way into the apartment and broke down the door to the locked bathroom, documents said. Police found Wheeler with the woman, who was crying with her face covered in blood and her arm hanging limply at her side, court records say.

The officers eventually detained Wheeler, who was uncooperative and yelled, 'Sorry!' And 'I don't beat women!' according to court documents.

At a hospital, the woman told investigators Wheeler told her to stand up and bow to him and when she refused, he threw her on the bed, choking her and trying to smother her, court documents say.

She began to lose consciousness and tried to fight back, but Wheeler grabbed her arm and twisted it, the court file says. She then lost consciousness for an unknown length of time.

When she regained consciousness, the woman saw Wheeler by the bed, and he said, 'Wow, you're alive?' Then she ran into the bathroom, where she called her family and 911, according to the case file.

Wheeler picked the lock to the bathroom and entered, then began apologizing. Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Wheeler.