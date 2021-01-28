Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch Super Bowl LV on Sky Sports NFL

Travis Kelce celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win last year

Follow all the action from Super Bowl LV with Sky Sports!

The Super Bowl - one of the biggest global events of the sporting calendar - regularly attracts a worldwide audience of over 100m people, and this year's battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs is set to provide more must-watch viewing.

You can ensure you do not miss out on the excitement and the drama by following the build-up to the big game, and the Super Bowl itself, live on Sky Sports. Here's all you need to know about how and when to watch...

Super Bowl LV on Sky Sports

What: Super Bowl LV

Who: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

When: Sunday, February 7 - 10pm, Sky Sports NFL, Sky One

What is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl pits the winners of the two conferences in the NFL - the AFC and the NFC - against each other, in a winner-takes-all showdown.

From the AFC, the defending-champion Chiefs are looking to become the first team to go back to back since the New England Patriots did it in 2003-04.

5:49 Highlights of the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Highlights of the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Kansas City finished the regular season 14-2, winning the AFC West title, before going on to beat the Cleveland Browns in the Divisional Round of the playoffs and then the Buffalo Bills in the Conference Championship to book their place in Tampa.

This year's representative from the NFC are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by 43-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, who is going in search of his seventh Super Bowl ring to add to his already record haul of six.

6:01 Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game. Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.

The Bucs finished the season 11-5, good enough only for a Wild Card berth as the No 5 seed, but they then beat the Washington Football Team, the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers all on the road to see them become the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

When and where can I watch Super Bowl LV?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins joins Sky Sports' Super Bowl LV coverage

The game is available on Sky Sports NFL (407), Sky Sports Main Event (401) and also via Sky One (106). You can also watch on the move via Sky Go - online, on iPhone, iPad or selected Android smartphones - or via NOW TV, with the Sky Sports Day Pass.

Neil Reynolds will be leading the coverage, in the studio from London this year, along with Sky Sports' resident coach Jeff Reinebold and Super Bowl XX champ with the Chicago Bears, Shaun Gayle, and they'll be joined remotely by Minnesota Vikings quarterback, and two-time Pro Bowler, Kirk Cousins throughout the game.

0:33 Kirk Cousins throws a deep pass to Justin Jefferson to score a 39-yard touchdown for the Minnesota Vikings this season. Kirk Cousins throws a deep pass to Justin Jefferson to score a 39-yard touchdown for the Minnesota Vikings this season.

Also standing by as part of the coverage, live from Raymond James Stadium itself, will be a pair of Super Bowl winners in Dallas Clark and Cliff Avril.

Clark was part of the Indianapolis Colts' championship squad in the 2006 season, with the tight end catching four passes for 36 yards in their Super Bowl XLI win over the Chicago Bears. Avril was a member of the Seattle Seahawks 'Legion of Boom' defense in 2013 as they blew out the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Super Bowl winning tight end Dallas Clark will be live in Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks, Cliff Avril, will join Sky Sports' Super Bowl LV coverage live from Raymond James Stadium

Kick-off is at 11.30pm, but we are on air from 10pm for all the build-up, with plenty of pre-game chat, interviews and features ahead of what promises to be a fascinating spectacle.

Don't disappear at half-time either as we will have the all-important half-time show extravaganza, with The Weeknd this year's headline act.

What can I follow before the game?

Throughout the week building up to the Super Bowl, Sky Sports NFL will bring you wall-to-wall NFL content, including the usual daily doses of Good Morning Football (weekdays, midday), Pro Football Talk (weekdays, 7pm) and Total Access Live (weekdays, midnight).

Join Hannah Wilkes, Josh Denzel and Jeff Reinebold on Tuesday from 9pm for their usual slice of NFL Overtime, while Neil Reynolds and guests will be building up to the big game with daily editions of Inside The Huddle from Wednesday to Saturday at 9pm.

4:54 Former Super Bowl-winning running Jay Ajayi described Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as 'the new GOAT' on NFL Overtime. Former Super Bowl-winning running Jay Ajayi described Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as 'the new GOAT' on NFL Overtime.

On top of all that, we'll be airing all eight episodes of the Arizona Cardinals: All Or Nothing documentary in the run-up to Super Bowl night, starting on Sunday from 9pm, with this year's virtual EA Pro Bowl following on live from 10pm.

There's also live coverage from Super Bowl LV Opening Night - the media circus that normally kicks off Super Bowl week - from 1am on Tuesday morning, with a repeat airing at 10am.

As for Super Bowl Sunday itself, before joining Neil Reynolds and the gang from 10pm, we'll bring you the NFL Honours awards show (12pm) as we find out the winner of the league MVP and more for 2020, and then we throw it over the NFL Gameday Morning crew (2pm) as Rich Eisen, Michael Irvin, Kurt Warner and company build-up to the big game.

Our digital and social platforms will keep you updated too, so bookmark www.skysports.com/NFL and stay across the dedicated NFL section as we bring you a live blog of Super Bowl LIV itself - featuring the best in-play video clips and highlights - plus pundit analysis, player reaction, interviews, podcasts and the very best feature content. There's also our Twitter feed, @SkySportsNFL, where you won't miss a thing.

For 90 minutes of Super Bowl LIV build-up from Raymond James Stadium with Kirk Cousins, Dallas Clark and Cliff Avril, join us on Sky Sports NFL, Main Event and Sky One from 10pm on Sunday, February 7.