Super Bowl LV: Buccaneers to wear white, Chiefs to wear red for Super Bowl in Tampa Bay

Watch Super Bowl LV between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs live on Sky Sports NFL (407) on Sunday, February 7; coverage begins at 10pm, kick-off, 11.30pm

Last Updated: 28/01/21 8:00pm

Tom Brady will be appearing in his 10th Super Bowl and first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, February 7
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wear white jerseys for their upcoming 'home' game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7.

The Bucs' choice of jersey alters from the norm, as Tampa Bay traditionally wear red for games at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

They have chosen to wear the same white jerseys they wore in defeating the New Orleans Saints on the road in the Divisional Round and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field during their playoff run. Tom Brady is also 4-1 in Super Bowls when wearing white, compared to 2-2 in coloured jerseys.

The Chiefs will wear their red jerseys for a second-straight Super Bowl, having worn the same last year in defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.
Former Super Bowl-winning running Jay Ajayi described Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as 'the new GOAT' after his team made it to back-to-back Super Bowls
Kansas City are one of only three teams, however, to have won the Super Bowl wearing a coloured jersey in the last 16 attempts, with teams in white coming out victorious on 13 occasions.

The other two exceptions were the Green Bay Packers (green) over the Pittsburgh Steelers (white) in 2010 and the Philadelphia Eagles (green) over the New England Patriots (white) in 2017.

The Buccaneers are designated as the home team against Kansas City for Super Bowl LV, the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Super Bowl LV live on Sky Sports NFL
