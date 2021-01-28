Super Bowl LV: Buccaneers to wear white, Chiefs to wear red for Super Bowl in Tampa Bay

Tom Brady will be appearing in his 10th Super Bowl and first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, February 7

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wear white jerseys for their upcoming 'home' game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7.

The Bucs' choice of jersey alters from the norm, as Tampa Bay traditionally wear red for games at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

They have chosen to wear the same white jerseys they wore in defeating the New Orleans Saints on the road in the Divisional Round and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field during their playoff run. Tom Brady is also 4-1 in Super Bowls when wearing white, compared to 2-2 in coloured jerseys.

🏆 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗼𝘄𝗹 𝗟𝗩

🗓 𝑆𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑦, 𝐹𝑒𝑏𝑟𝑢𝑎𝑟𝑦 7



📺 Sky Sports NFL

⏰ Live from 10pm

🏈 Kick-off 11.30pm



🎙 @neilreynoldsnfl, @Jeff_Reinebold, @85WorldChamps

👍 Special guest... @KirkCousins8

🏟 Live in Tampa... @cliffavril, Dallas Clark



More here 👇👇👇 — Sky Sports NFL (@SkySportsNFL) January 28, 2021

The Chiefs will wear their red jerseys for a second-straight Super Bowl, having worn the same last year in defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

4:54 Former Super Bowl-winning running Jay Ajayi described Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as 'the new GOAT' after his team made it to back-to-back Super Bowls Former Super Bowl-winning running Jay Ajayi described Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as 'the new GOAT' after his team made it to back-to-back Super Bowls

Kansas City are one of only three teams, however, to have won the Super Bowl wearing a coloured jersey in the last 16 attempts, with teams in white coming out victorious on 13 occasions.

The other two exceptions were the Green Bay Packers (green) over the Pittsburgh Steelers (white) in 2010 and the Philadelphia Eagles (green) over the New England Patriots (white) in 2017.

The Buccaneers are designated as the home team against Kansas City for Super Bowl LV, the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Super Bowl LV live on Sky Sports NFL

Follow all the action from Super Bowl LV with Sky Sports!

The game is available on Sky Sports NFL (407), Sky Sports Main Event (401) and also via Sky One (106). You can also watch on the move via Sky Go - online, on iPhone, iPad or selected Android smartphones - or via NOW TV, with the Sky Sports Day Pass.

Neil Reynolds will be leading the coverage, in the studio from London this year, along with Sky Sports' resident coach Jeff Reinebold and Super Bowl XX champ with the Chicago Bears, Shaun Gayle, and they'll be joined remotely by Minnesota Vikings quarterback, and two-time Pro Bowler, Kirk Cousins throughout the game.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins joins Sky Sports' Super Bowl LV coverage

Also standing by as part of the coverage, live from Raymond James Stadium itself, will be a pair of Super Bowl winners in Dallas Clark and Cliff Avril.

Clark was part of the Indianapolis Colts' championship squad in the 2006 season, with the tight end catching four passes for 36 yards in their Super Bowl XLI win over the Chicago Bears. Avril was a member of the Seattle Seahawks 'Legion of Boom' defense in 2013 as they blew out the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII.

For 90 minutes of Super Bowl LIV build-up from Raymond James Stadium with Kirk Cousins, Dallas Clark and Cliff Avril, join us on Sky Sports NFL, Main Event and Sky One from 10pm on Sunday, February 7.