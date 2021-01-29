Ron Rivera: Washington Football Team head coach declared cancer-free

Ron Rivera was on the sideline for every Washington game this season despite undergoing cancer treatment until October

Washington head coach Ron Rivera has been declared cancer-free, five months after revealing he was undergoing treatment.

Rivera, 59, announced in August that he was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer and needed to undergo nearly two months of chemotherapy and proton therapy during the season.

His treatment lasted until October 26 but Rivera missed only three practices and did not miss a single game as Washington took the NFC East title.

Thank you all for the love and prayers ❤️💛 just got off the phone with mom and dad leaving the hospital @RiverboatRonHC is officially cancer free!!! https://t.co/zxHls7WV7g — Courtney Rivera (@NFL2Ucla) January 28, 2021

Thank you everyone for your prayers, letters, texts & notes of encouragement & support. It truly made a difference in my treatment & recovery!#RiveraStrong @WashingtonNFL pic.twitter.com/0s5byndWyF — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) January 29, 2021

Rivera's daughter, Courtney, tweeted on Thursday evening: "Just got off the phone with mom and dad leaving the hospital, Ron is officially cancer-free."

Rivera himself tweeted: "Thank you everyone for your prayers, letters, texts & notes of encouragement and support. It truly made a difference in my treatment and recovery."

Squamous cell cancer is the second most common form of skin cancer and can spread throughout the body and lead to death if untreated, but if caught early it can be cured.