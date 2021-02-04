Super Bowl LV: A-List stars in demand for Super Bowl adverts

2:23 From Will Ferrell to Mila Kunis, Super Bowl advertisements in 2021 feature more celebrities than in previous years From Will Ferrell to Mila Kunis, Super Bowl advertisements in 2021 feature more celebrities than in previous years

More than 100 million people are expected to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday in the US alone. With a TV audience that size it's no surprise advertising is expensive. A 30-second spot costs over four million pounds. That works out to around 133 thousand pounds per second.

With that kind of cash on the line, companies tend to bring in big names for their prized slots, this year more than ever.

It's nothing new for a celebrity to star in a Super Bowl advertisement but Jeanine Poggi, senior editor at AdAge suggests, more big-name stars could be taking part this year because they have some extra time.

"If you think about it, a lot of productions are shut down," said Poggi.

Will Ferrell stars in a Super Bowl ad for GM

"You have TV shows that are on hiatus, movies that are being pushed back, so you actually have some celebrities that are free to do work so it seems like there was an opportunity this year to get some really high-level talent,"

Watching the Super Bowl commercials has become an event almost as big as the game itself and this year features yet another star-studded line-up.

Actor couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis co-star in an ad for Cheetos, and Kunis says they both enjoyed the experience: "It's a fantastically, funny commercial that made us laugh on paper. And so because it made us laugh on paper, we both went: 'all right, let's do this. Let's do it and have fun and look at it as like a date night.'

Mila Kunis stars with Ashton Kutcher and Shaggy in a Super Bowl ad for Cheetos

"We shot it in two days and made each other laugh a lot, and that was it. We had a blast doing it."

Jason Alexander appears in an ad for Tide where his face appears on a hoodie that desperately needs a good washing.

"I wonder myself how they came to it," says the former Seinfeld star.

"I don't know if they said 'Hey, if we were going to do something with Jason Alexander, what would it be?' Or, more likely, they went, 'Who would be the most ridiculous face to put on this hoodie?' And then I think I'm in the A's with Alexander so then they stopped at me.

"All I know is I got a call almost from out of the blue saying, 'Hey, Tide is really interested in a Super Bowl spot with you' and without seeing it I went, 'I'm in.'"

Other Super Bowl ads featuring celebrities include Michael B Jordan as the body of Amazon's Alexa, Matthew McConaughey in an ad for Doritos 3D Crunch snacks, Dan Levy promoting M&M's, Will Ferrell teaming up with Awkwafina to promote General Motors and John Cena for Mountain Dew's newest flavour called Major Melon.