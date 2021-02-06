Britt Reid: Kansas City Chiefs assistant injured in multi-car crash ahead of Super Bowl LV

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid embraces his son Britt (left)

Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been hurt in a car accident, the team have confirmed, which has also reportedly injured two young children.

The multi-car crash happened on Thursday night on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, two days before the Chiefs were to leave for Tampa for Sunday's Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers.

"The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid," the Chiefs said in a statement.

"We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

41 Action News KSHB, citing a Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) search warrant, reported Britt Reid is being investigated for driving while impaired.

Per the report, Britt Reid told officers he had two to three drinks. His eyes were bloodshot and red, and a moderate odour of alcohol was also detected.

The report added that Britt Reid's pickup truck struck a Chevrolet Traverse that had arrived on the side of the highway to assist a Chevrolet Impala that had run out of petrol.

According to the report, Britt Reid hit the Impala before hitting the Traverse, injuring a five-year-old and a four-year-old, both of whom were in the backseat of the Traverse.

The five-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and the four-year-old did not, the report said. Both children were transported to a local hospital.

Britt Reid suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital after complaining of stomach pain, per the report, while a judge approved the KCPD's search warrant request to draw blood from Reid.

Britt Reid, 35, son of head coach Andy Reid, has worked on his father's staff since he arrived ahead of the 2013 season.

